Scout Soybeans for Kudzu Bug

On May 25, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted this report after recently learning what caused the death of a three-week-old colt last month. Here’s the information. On April 14, three-week-old colt Charlie died suddenly. His body was taken to the state lab in Raleigh, and we received the final necropsy report last week. It was determined that Charlie died from bacterial septicemia. This happens when bacteria enter the body through the umbilicus. There were no birth defects or congenital issues, and no sign that he had been fed or had eaten anything that caused an obstruction or illness. Charlie’s parents and yearling brother are in excellent shape and have shown no signs of poor health since his death.

COROLLA, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO