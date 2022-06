Public health officials have found that fresh organic strawberries linked to hepatitis A outbreaks in the United States and Canada were imported from Mexico. Investigators in the United States and Canada are continuing to work to find additional details about the outbreaks linked to the organic berries from Mexico-based FreshKampo. As of May 31, there were 17 confirmed illnesses — 15 in California and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota — and 12 hospitalizations in the United States, according to the Food and Drug Administration. In Canada, 10 patients have been identified with four of them requiring hospitalization.

