St. Paul falls to Regis 4-1

By Tanner Russ
 4 days ago
The Bucks fall in the second round of the playoffs to the visiting Rams, end season with string of close defeats

The Bucks title aspirations were dashed by the visiting 11-seed on Wednesday as St. Paul hosted Regis, who defeated the home team 4-1 after seven innings.

The loss dropped St. Paul's overall record to 17-7, extended its losing streak to four straight and ended its promising season.

St. Paul started the game off well, holding the Rams scoreless through the first four innings. The first inning saw the Bucks catch a runner stealing second, nab a fly out in left field and a strikeout. The defense was firing on all cylinders.

In the third inning, pinch runner Logan Connor scored on an error by a Regis pitcher to give the Bucks a 1-0 lead it would not add to for the remainder of the game. The lead would last just an inning before the Rams took over.

In the top of the fifth inning Regis loaded the bases and brought two across the plate thanks to a two-RBI single from senior Tanner Manning. The Rams cemented its victory in the top of the seventh inning, with a runner scoring on a balk from relief pitcher Warren Rose and an RBI double.

St. Paul collected three hits all game: one from senior second baseman Clancy Koch, one from senior shortstop Lance Tuck and one from senior outfielder Glenn Smith. Freshman Clay Smith started for St. Paul on the mound, striking out seven while surrendering a pair of runs and three hits. Rose stepped in after 4.1 innings in relief, striking out six and allowing a pair of runs on five hits.

St. Paul finishes the season having lost seven of their last 10 games. The Bucks were the runners-up in the Special District 1 with a 14-4 league record.

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District

Seven-term moderate Kurt Schrader’s congressional career will end in January after a primary election loss to central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The final margins might change as Clackamas County, Schrader’s home, continues processing almost 35,000 damaged ballots, but McLeod-Skinner received almost 57% of the votes counted in the 5th Congressional District, which spans Portland to […] The post Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
TERREBONNE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend population crosses 100,000. Here are the Central Oregon numbers.

Bend has officially crossed the 100,000 population mark according the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. Central Oregon’s largest city reached a population of 102,059 in 2021, the Bureau announced Wednesday. It was one of six U.S. cities to cross into six-figure territory. Redmond added 1,800 residents...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Oregon’s Free Fishing Weekend coming up June 4-5

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Fishing is free in Oregon the first weekend in June on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon those two days. No fishing/shellfish licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or...
OREGON STATE
traveloregon.com

First-Timer’s Guide to Fishing in Oregon

Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. It captures the essence of all that is Oregon....
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Registration open for CPRD's youth summer camps

From cooking classes to STEM programs, there's something for every child in Newberg and Dundee Parents have a lot of options to keep their kids busy this summer. The Chehalem Park and Recreation District, in collaboration with several other organizations, is offering a wide range of summer camps and special events for children of all ages from June until September. Whether kids are interested in outdoor activities, crafting or STEM, there's an activity for everyone. Youth gymnastics classes are available in June and July for children between 17 months and 15 years old. Classes are divided by age...
NEWBERG, OR
KXL

Student With Gun Arrested At Heritage High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A student at Heritage High School is in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center after staff found a gun in their backpack. The boy told police he had no intention of hurting himself or anyone else. Evergreen Public Schools Superintendent John Boyd sent the following message:
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon’s scenic byways offer roadmaps for your summer road trips

Drive east from Eugene along Oregon 126 and you’ll soon find yourself surrounded by natural beauty: tall conifers, winding rivers and volcanic peaks on the horizon. This stretch of the highway is officially designated as the McKenzie River Scenic Byway, one of 19 “scenic byways” in Oregon that along with 10 “tour routes” offer tourists literal roadmaps for road trips around the state, leading to majestic views, historic sites and outdoor adventures.
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

