St. Paul falls to Regis 4-1

The Bucks fall in the second round of the playoffs to the visiting Rams, end season with string of close defeats

The Bucks title aspirations were dashed by the visiting 11-seed on Wednesday as St. Paul hosted Regis, who defeated the home team 4-1 after seven innings.

The loss dropped St. Paul's overall record to 17-7, extended its losing streak to four straight and ended its promising season.

St. Paul started the game off well, holding the Rams scoreless through the first four innings. The first inning saw the Bucks catch a runner stealing second, nab a fly out in left field and a strikeout. The defense was firing on all cylinders.

In the third inning, pinch runner Logan Connor scored on an error by a Regis pitcher to give the Bucks a 1-0 lead it would not add to for the remainder of the game. The lead would last just an inning before the Rams took over.

In the top of the fifth inning Regis loaded the bases and brought two across the plate thanks to a two-RBI single from senior Tanner Manning. The Rams cemented its victory in the top of the seventh inning, with a runner scoring on a balk from relief pitcher Warren Rose and an RBI double.

St. Paul collected three hits all game: one from senior second baseman Clancy Koch, one from senior shortstop Lance Tuck and one from senior outfielder Glenn Smith. Freshman Clay Smith started for St. Paul on the mound, striking out seven while surrendering a pair of runs and three hits. Rose stepped in after 4.1 innings in relief, striking out six and allowing a pair of runs on five hits.

St. Paul finishes the season having lost seven of their last 10 games. The Bucks were the runners-up in the Special District 1 with a 14-4 league record.