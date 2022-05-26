ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortion at Fertilization

By Jake Thomas
 6 days ago
The state's new abortion law is the strictest in the country, which reproductive rights advocates say will have ripple effects...

6d ago

Ok so Oklahoma Woman are now on the same level as a dog. Next their Men will be holding Guns to their heads, Putting them in Prisons or asylums when they are tired of them!

Vote Blue
3d ago

So officially we are now walking breeders. I'm glad I'm too old. I do worry, abt all the young women who are now just incubators. I would do anything I could to help these young women. And, I don't care who wants to try to beat me up about. it.The Handmaids Tale is coming true. A lot of bad things have been done under the banner of "Lord be Praised". I guess they'll be your future, until someone w an AR rifle, who shouldn't have one, goes into another elementary school. Some people care only before the baby is born.

Fox News

Oklahoma abortion bill is 'extreme,' 'absurd,' 'ultra MAGA,' White House says

The White House condemned a new abortion bill that passed Oklahoma's Legislature Thursday, calling the bill "extreme," "absurd," and "ultra MAGA." The bill, H.B. 4327, would ban all abortions after the moment of conception except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the mother's life. The bill bans any procedures that "cause the death of an unborn child," which it defines as a "human fetus or embryo in any stage of gestation from fertilization until birth."
Salon

How will laws against abortion be enforced? Other countries offer chilling examples

Within the next month it is very likely the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the federal constitutional right to an abortion. When that happens, dormant trigger laws in many states will immediately go into effect and abortion will become a crime. Because abortion will be regulated at the state level, enforcement and penalties will vary greatly. Kentucky, South Dakota, North Dakota, Tennessee, South Carolina and Missouri are just some of the states that would make providing an abortion a felony, with penalties including jail time up to 20 years. Other states, too impatient to wait for the court decision, have already moved to increase penalties for either having or providing an abortion. Louisiana attempted to classify abortion as a homicide, although lawmakers there have since walked back the effort. Texas is uniquely punitive, criminalizing abortion after six weeks and incentivizing enforcement through the private sector by offering bounties of $10,000 cash to deputized ordinary citizens who can sue anyone involved in providing an abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Abortion has been common in the US since the 18th century -- and debate over it started soon after

State-by-state battles are heating up in the wake of news that the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overrule landmark rulings - Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey - and remove constitutional protection for the right to get an abortion. Now, pro- and anti-abortion advocates are gearing up for a new phase of the abortion conflict. While many people may think that the political arguments over abortion now are fresh and new, scholars of women’s, medical and legal history note that this debate has a long history in the U.S. It began more than a century before Roe v. Wade,...
U.S. POLITICS
Deseret News

Does religious freedom law give you a right to abortion?

As the country prepares for the Supreme Court to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, some Americans are looking to religious freedom law as a way to protect abortion rights. The thinking goes that members of faith groups that allow for or even require abortions under certain circumstances could cite religious exercise protections to challenge laws limiting abortion access.
The Atlantic

What Americans Really Think About Abortion

The relationship between public opinion and the codification of rights is not linear. Public opinion lagged decades behind the courts on the question of interracial marriage, but led the way on same-sex marriage. In theory, rights supersede public opinion—you should have the right to free speech even if what you’re saying is very unpopular. In practice, rights are safer when they are popular.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Louisiana governor opposes ‘patently unconstitutional’ bill to classify abortion as homicide

Louisiana’s anti-abortion Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his opposition to state legislation that would classify abortion as homicide and criminalise in vitro fertilization, miscarriages and some forms of contraception.The governor – who has signed several anti-abortion bills into law while in office, including a ban on abortion at six weeks of pregnancy – called the proposal from a Republican state legislator “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.”On May 11, one day before the state’s House of Representatives will debate the bill, Governor Edwards told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club that state Rep Danny McCormick’s proposal goes in the “wrong...
POLITICS
NBC News

Louisiana House removes murder charge for women from abortion bill

A Louisiana legislator who introduced a bill that would classify abortion as homicide withdrew the proposal from debate Thursday after colleagues voted to amend the legislation. State Rep. Danny McCormick, the Republican who sponsored the measure, dubbed the Abolition of Abortion in Louisiana Act, made the decision after the state...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams ‘outrageous’ Oklahoma abortion ban as part of post-Roe ‘war on women’s rights’

Kamala Harris sharply criticised Oklahoma’s “outrageous” new proposed total abortion ban, which passed the state’s legislature on Thursday.“It’s outrageous, and it’s just the latest in a series of extreme laws around the country,” the vice-president said during an event on Thursday with abortion and reproductive health providers.Together, with the Supreme Court’s likely overturning of Roe v. Wade, Ms Harris warned that conservatives are leading a “war on women’s rights” that will diminish women’s societal agency and reduce the privacy rights of all Americans.“The right to privacy that forms the basis of Roe is the same right to privacy that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Guardian

Will Black churches throw their weight behind reproductive rights?

Ebenezer Baptist Church, once home to Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jr, once dedicated a portion of its Mother’s Day service in mid-May to addressing abortion access in the US. During the service in Atlanta, senior pastor and US senator Raphael Warnock focused on a biblical story about a mother who found herself in debt after the death of her husband.
