Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortion at Fertilization
The state's new abortion law is the strictest in the country, which reproductive rights advocates say will have ripple effects...www.newsweek.com
Ok so Oklahoma Woman are now on the same level as a dog. Next their Men will be holding Guns to their heads, Putting them in Prisons or asylums when they are tired of them!
So officially we are now walking breeders. I'm glad I'm too old. I do worry, abt all the young women who are now just incubators. I would do anything I could to help these young women. And, I don't care who wants to try to beat me up about. it.The Handmaids Tale is coming true. A lot of bad things have been done under the banner of "Lord be Praised". I guess they'll be your future, until someone w an AR rifle, who shouldn't have one, goes into another elementary school. Some people care only before the baby is born.
