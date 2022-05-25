ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn Tidings

No. 27 West Linn survives again with extra-innings win over No. 11 Tualatin

By Austin White
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZVdy_0fqiG97q00 After squeezing into the playoffs, the Lions now advance to the quarterfinals with a 9-18 overall record.

West Linn High softball's season has been quite a bit like the bloop single from junior Courtney Williams that saved it Wednesday, May 25.

The Lions started the year 1-17 and looked as if the season was on the way down for an easy out.

Instead, that floating single found its way to the grass for a hit, and No. 27 seed West Linn's season continued with a 5-3 win over league-rival No. 11 Tualatin in 10 innings.

Overall, the Lions are now 9-18 on the season, but they find themselves one of eight teams left standing in the Class 6A state tournament.

"I don't even know, we just really came together," Williams said of her team's turnaround. "We had some team changes and I think it made us stronger. We've kind of been through a lot this season so we became closer and worked harder."

West Linn has won eight of its last nine games, the lone loss a 5-4 defeat to No. 3 Oregon City.

Running the gauntlet in the second half of league play is no small accomplishment in the Three Rivers League, one that qualified all seven teams to the state tournament and saw six of them advance to the second round with 16 teams.

And the Lions didn't avoid league opponents in the postseason, either, having to play that second round at Tualatin on Wednesday, a team they split the season series with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhFIv_0fqiG97q00

"We were like 50/50 on it," West Linn coach Gina Garvey said of her team's confidence coming into the matchup. "We knew we could beat them, but we knew it was going to be a hard game."

West Linn started it off on fire, though, getting a double from leadoff hitter Rylee Gaustad followed by a triple from Ava Sin.

Sin later scored on an infield single from Jenna Wheeler and the Lions were off and running.

However, the Timberwolves quickly responded with two runs themselves in the bottom of the first on singles from Kailyn Engels and Ava Diaz.

Defense took over from there as both sides continued to rip the ball, but always into the glove of a defender.

Tualatin finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth on a single to center from Remie Strahm, but West Linn had the response this time.

Rebecca Gomez singled to center to bring home a run. Chloe Dehlin rounded third as the go-ahead run, but was thrown out at home.

Defense took over again, sending the game into extras as the teams combined for three hits in innings 7-9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDg6L_0fqiG97q00

In the 10th, teams start with a runner on second and Tualatin elected to intentionally walk Gaustad to start the frame.

The next two batters flew out and grounded out to the pitcher to keep the runners in place, bringing up Williams, who earlier made a diving catch at first base to end the seventh inning.

On the second pitch, Williams floated the ball into the space between right field and second with the runners going on contact, allowing both to score and give the Lions a 5-3 lead.

"I didn't see anything," Williams said of the pitch. "This was a crazy, emotional game and I just saw the pitch and I wanted to hit so I tried. Luckily it found a gap."

In the bottom half, Tualatin loaded the bases with no outs, but West Linn shortstop Cydney Hess caught a line drive and immediately tossed the ball to third to get the double play.

Tualatin grounded out to second on the next batter to close out the game and push the 9-18 Lions into the final eight of 6A.

"Our defense is killing it this year. I couldn't be more proud of my team," Williams said. "It is so much fun to watch them all play … it's the best part."

Getting here wasn't always a given, though, as Garvey explained some changes needed to be made both on and off the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOoud_0fqiG97q00

"We got a new coach, we got some toxicity off our team and we just started playing," Garvey said. "We always knew we could do it, we just weren't doing it. Then we started hitting the ball."

For Williams, who entered the 10th inning 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, it was a mantra for the season: get out of her own head and just play ball.

"Courtney, she sometimes drives me crazy," Garvey said with a laugh. "She always has to be perfect, and if she's not she gets in her head. When I first got here, I told her, 'I don't know why you expect perfection when I don't expect perfection out of you.' … She stopped, got out of her head and she just took her anger out on the game -- and it worked."

Perfection wasn't what got West Linn into the quarterfinals, where it will play another TRL rival in No. 3 Oregon City on Friday. The two sides split this season in league play.

And perfection won't be needed there, but the Lions might have to come close in order to keep the dream run alive.

But for a team playing on borrowed time, no challenge ahead will be too large.

"We don't have anything to lose. If we lose, our season's done, and we're not ready to be done," Garvey said.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

West Linn, Oregon City weigh bike-ped bridge proposal

City officials discuss contextual significance of adopting the long-term project into formal plans. Oregon City and West Linn's elected officials are weighing the pros and cons of adding an Oregon Department of Transportation-proposed bike and pedestrian bridge crossing the Willamette River to their Transportation System Plans, thereby codifying their intent to fund the project in the future.
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

City of West Linn, school district on notice for water run off at Dollar Street school site

Entities taking corrective actions on the construction site after breaking several Oregon environmental laws. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is looking into violations by the city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District concerning contaminated water running off of the district's construction site on Dollar Street and into the Tualatin River. After heavy rains in late February, community members contacted DEQ about water spilling into the river from a catch basin near the site of the under-construction Athey Creek Middle School. "The discharge started on February 28, 2022, and was caused when the erosion and sediment controls...
WEST LINN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tualatin#Timberwolves#Softball#Lions#Diving#Highschoolsports#Sports#West Linn High#The Three Rivers League
Portland Tribune

West Linn food cart pod to open over the summer

Willamette Garage bring Portland's unique food scene to historic Willamette area. As the city of West Linn completed streetscape improvements on Willamette Falls Drive in West Linn's Historic Willamette District, a trio of neighbors liked what they saw. But they felt the "dilapidated" old Russ Autocare Garage near the end of Main Street didn't quite fit.
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Readers' letters

Readers advocate for a new Clackamas County clerk and against a potential Aurora Airport runway extensionWe need change after Clackamas County clerk fiasco The county clerk administers and conducts all local, state and federal elections for Clackamas County, a job the current county clerk struggles to perform. The May 17 election was poorly planned and executed. As a result of this dismal performance, we have an unacceptably long delay in reporting the election results. On election night, the Oregon Secretary of State said, "the county's reporting delays tonight are unacceptable. Voters have done their jobs, and now it's time for...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Go Play: Can't-miss events in your area

To have an event highlighted in the events page, contact assistant editor Corey Buchanan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Lake Run. The Lake Oswego Lake Run, which will include a 5-kilometer walk/run, a 10-kilometer run and a Kid's Dash,...
WILSONVILLE, OR
West Linn Tidings

City of West Linn is likely to place capital bond measure on November ballot

The city wants feedback on capital needs including the replacement of its waterline, which could cost $14 millionAfter placing a bond measure to fund the purchase of Oppenlander Fields in the May 17 election, the city of West Linn plans to put another capital bond measure before voters in November. Prior to the next election, however, the city wants to hear community members' thoughts on the city's capital needs. The city launched an online survey May 14, providing information on various unfunded city projects and asking for community input. The survey closes June 9. The most pressing need addressed...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Lake Run Festival gears up for a fun time

Bring the family to enjoy all the fun the Lake Run Festival has to offer! Sponsored story brought to you by Northwest Housing Alternatives   Filled with booths offering food, beer and beverages, plant sales, and children's activities, the Lake Run Festival is set to kickoff summer community events in Lake Oswego. Not just for runners and walkers, the festival is open for all people! "It's been two years since we've done it so we're crossing our fingers people will come back. We are excited to bring the community together again," Kristin Barber, Director of Philanthropy & Resource Development at Northwest...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Community College busy with events on June 1

Student resource fair, manufacturing and welding info, and details about teaching careers available. Clackamas Community College is hosting a number of events on June 1 for those looking to start their educational journey, those interested in learning about becoming a teacher, or those who are looking for jobs in manufacturing or welding.
CLACKAMAS, OR
West Linn Tidings

It's time to restore trust in Clackamas County elections

Pamplin Media Group editorial board: Sherry Hall must leave clerk's office and make room for qualified candidate Catherine McMullen Clackamas County's elections clerk, who has made a litany of ballot mistakes in her 20-year tenure, should be removed from office. Calling for the county's clerk to resign or be recalled after her latest disastrous antics was an easy decision for Pamplin Media Group, since it was a decision that we've already made — repeatedly. Our editorial board called for her removal in 2010, after Sherry Hall's office cost the county an extra $120,000 by misprinting ballots to include a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductor. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson.The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process. As we all know, loss of faith in election integrity can have a direct impact on voter participation and faith in our democratic system. We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. Ballot-handling protocols must be reviewed, refined and followed to the letter, and election officials must be held accountable for missteps. Oregon's well-earned reputation for safe and secure elections is at stake. Marge Easley is a board member for Clackamas County's League of Women Voters chapter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Early results show West Linn's Oppenlander measure prevailing

Tuesday night returns: Nearly 60% of counted ballots were in favor of the measure This story was updated from its original version Ballots that had been counted as of Sunday, May 22 showed a West Linn bond measure to purchase and upgrade Oppenlander Fields passing by a margin of 60% to 40%. At that point, 3,824 votes had been counted. Passage of the measure would give the city of West Linn $3.5 million in bond funds to purchase the 10-acre property — which is currently owned by the West Linn-Wilsonville School District — and implement a number of improvements...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn offers fourth round of business grants

Local owners can receive up to $2,500 in funding from the city's ARPA allocation. The city of West Linn plans to distribute $75,000 to local businesses in the coming weeks in a fourth round of grants to ease COVID pandemic impacts. The city is accepting applications from local businesses with...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
58
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy