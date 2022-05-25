North Marion heads to quarterfinals with 5-0 win over Tillamook

In twice-canceled matchup, Huskies finally faced and defeated the Cheesemakers thanks to strong opening innings.

North Marion finally got to face off against Tillamook, and they made up for lost time with a brilliant performance in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs. The Huskies defeated the Cheesemakers 5-0 in Aurora on May 25 to advance to the quarterfinals.

North Marion and Tillamook were scheduled to face each other twice in non-league play early in the season, once on March 14 and once on April 8; both times the games were cancelled due to poor weather.

On May 25 though the sun was shining and there was no postponing the postseason clash.

North Marion came out swinging, collecting four runs in the first two innings. The first run came in the first inning when sophomore Carter Reilly singled to bring in senior catcher and Bellevue College commit Evan Holman for the score. In the second inning, Cole Boughal scored after Tillamook walked three batters and gave up a single.

Later in the second inning, senior Hunter Hansen hit a two-RBI single to bring in Holman and fellow senior Emilio Estrada for the runs.

North Marion wouldn't score again until the bottom of the sixth inning, when junior pitcher Rex DeAngelis scored on a Hansen triple.

DeAngelis got the start from the mound, collecting five strikeouts against just a single hit before being relieved by junior Blaine Smith, who closed for the win.

North Marion (23-4) is slated to face off against No. 6 seed Mazama in the quarterfinals on May 27, after the Independent goes to press. Mazama (18-8) defeated Gladstone (17-10) in the opening round 6-0.