ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

North Marion heads to quarterfinals with 5-0 win over Tillamook

By Tanner Russ
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPwAs_0fqiG3pU00 In twice-canceled matchup, Huskies finally faced and defeated the Cheesemakers thanks to strong opening innings.

North Marion finally got to face off against Tillamook, and they made up for lost time with a brilliant performance in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs. The Huskies defeated the Cheesemakers 5-0 in Aurora on May 25 to advance to the quarterfinals.

North Marion and Tillamook were scheduled to face each other twice in non-league play early in the season, once on March 14 and once on April 8; both times the games were cancelled due to poor weather.

On May 25 though the sun was shining and there was no postponing the postseason clash.

North Marion came out swinging, collecting four runs in the first two innings. The first run came in the first inning when sophomore Carter Reilly singled to bring in senior catcher and Bellevue College commit Evan Holman for the score. In the second inning, Cole Boughal scored after Tillamook walked three batters and gave up a single.

Later in the second inning, senior Hunter Hansen hit a two-RBI single to bring in Holman and fellow senior Emilio Estrada for the runs.

North Marion wouldn't score again until the bottom of the sixth inning, when junior pitcher Rex DeAngelis scored on a Hansen triple.

DeAngelis got the start from the mound, collecting five strikeouts against just a single hit before being relieved by junior Blaine Smith, who closed for the win.

North Marion (23-4) is slated to face off against No. 6 seed Mazama in the quarterfinals on May 27, after the Independent goes to press. Mazama (18-8) defeated Gladstone (17-10) in the opening round 6-0.

Comments / 0

Related
Woodburn Independent

North Marion goes down swinging in 4-3 loss against Mazama

Seventh inning rally falls short as Huskies' season comes to a close in the state quarterfinals.A half of a step is all that stood between the North Marion baseball team and a berth in the 4A state semifinals. Unfortunately for the Huskies, Mazama's Marcos Ulloa-Ford was just a hair faster. The Vikings' sophomore starting pitcher made the game-winning play to close the door on North Marion's seventh inning rally, delivering a heartbreaking 4-3 loss in the quarterfinals to close the season at Bob Brack Stadium on May 27. "Everybody's saying it's a rough way to go, but at the same...
MARION, OR
Woodburn Independent

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

All charged up!

Governor and ODOT leaders visit Woodburn Park & Ride to highlight Electric West Coast Highway upgrades.The first phase of upgrades to Oregon's portion of the West Coast Electric Highway began last October and wrapped up in May, fortifying electronic-vehicle infrastructure in key areas. To acknowledge the significance of those upgrades, officials from ODOT, a corporate executive from EV Charging Solutions and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited Woodburn on May 24 to take part in a news conference held at the Woodburn Park & Ride. Speakers at the meetup included Brown, ODOT Director Kris Strickler and CEO of EV Charging Solutions...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Decluttering leads to new book by former Oregon governor

Barbara Roberts focuses on themes of public life over decades; 'my passion is still strong for those causes' When many older people downsize their housing, it results in a lot of trash or recycling. For Barbara Roberts, it resulted in another book. "A Voice for Equity," published by NewSage Press of Tillamook, consists of 22 of her speeches — all but two made after her term as Oregon's 34th governor from 1991 to 1995. She spoke about the book at an appearance at the Oregon Historical Society and in a recent interview. Roberts, who turned age 85 in December,...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tillamook, OR
Sports
Tillamook, OR
Education
Aurora, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Gladstone, OR
City
Aurora, OR
Woodburn Independent

Intermediate school principal to return to his roots

A Montana native, Cory Gaub has accepted a job in Missoula beginning next yearAURORA — North Marion Intermediate School Principal Cory Gaub is leaving at the end of the school year to pursue a leadership role at a K—5 school in Montana. "We are chasing a dream," Gaub said, adding that the dream is to be closer to the rest of his family and to also have his two children get to know them. "I grew up in Montana and almost all of my family is there now." Gaub has accepted a job as the principal of Chief Charlo Elementary...
AURORA, OR
Woodburn Independent

West Hayes Street improvements project

City of Woodburn to host an informational open house on the Hayes Street improvement projectWoodburn Public Works Department will host a public open house to present information on scheduled improvements to West Hayes St., between Cascade Drive and Settlemier Ave. The open house is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 190 Garfield St. The purpose of the event is to share information and details about the improvements, discuss schedules and solicit public input. All participation and input are welcome. Project Overview: Improvements will include the reconstruction of West Hayes St between Cascade Drive and Settlemier Ave, with the addition of two 5-foot bike lanes; adding a center turn lane from Cozy Way to Cascade Drive; installing a sidewalk along the north side of West Hayes St. and reconstructing the existing sidewalk along the south side; new storm drainage assets including a bioretention pond; installing a traffic signal at the intersection of West Hayes St. and Settlemier Ave. The project construction start date is estimated as June 6, 2022 with the completion estimated as June 30, 2023. Crews will be working between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

North Marion School District planning process moves forward

Team members discusses mission, vision, value and goals while creating three-year strategy.The North Marion School District took a leap forward this week in its efforts to fashion a three-year strategic plan that will set goals and map out the steps to reach them. From December until its last session on May 17, the District Strategic Planning Team (DSPT) — school staff, students and community members — has been meeting monthly to hammer out an outline of the plan. The outline includes proposed revisions of the district's mission, vision, core values and strategic goals. The outline will go to the...
MARION, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellevue College
Portland Tribune

Maps Community Foundation salutes graduating seniors

Gervais High's Sarahi Baz and St. Paul's Rianna Nowlin receive scholarships. Sarahi Bazan of Gervais High School and Rianna Nowlin of St. Paul High School are among the Maps Community Foundation scholarship awardees, the foundation announced recently. Bazan will attend Western Oregon University in Monmouth this fall to study bilingual...
MONMOUTH, OR
Woodburn Independent

Salinas, Erickson hold leads in new 6th Congressional District

Oregon gained the new district after the 2020 Census; results are impacted by slow returns from Clackamas CountyDemocrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson appear to have won their party nominations for Oregon's new 6th District seat in the U.S. House. Salinas, a state representative from Lake Oswego since 2017, was ahead of Carrick Flynn in the field of nine Democrats. According to results updated Wednesday morning by the Oregon Elections Division, Salinas was drawing about 38%, Flynn 19%, Cody Reynolds of Tualatin 12%, and former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith, 10%, others trailing. A D V...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn's Hayes Street improvement finally underway

$3.1 million deal signed with Knife River Corp. for €¨long-awaited construction project. Woodburn's West Hayes Street is fixing to have a lot of activity this construction season as the town's City Council gave a green light to a project that's been in the hopper for longer than anyone can remember. During its May 9 meeting, the Woodburn City Council approved a Hayes Street improvement project contract with Knife River Corp. for a $3.1 million contract with an additional $300,000 contingency for potential changes. The project involves reconstruction of the street between Cascade Drive and North Settlemier Avenue. Planned improvements include:...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Food bank opens in new digs - for now

AWARE moves into its location at Hoodview Church, hosting an open house prior to the moveAlthough the parking lot at Hoodview Church of God looked sparse Tuesday afternoon, May 24, once one rounded the back of the church, familiar food bank sights cropped up. There was the Northwest Hub bus, which sports a group that works in partnership with AWARE Food Bank to ensure many in need have access to solid, working bicycle transportation. Inside there was the welcoming mural provided to the food bank by youth from MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility. AWARE Director Gabby Pena also was around, preparing...
WOODBURN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Woodburn Independent

Parking Lot Sale, Relay for Life on calendar

Proceeds from American Cancer Society events fund research, screening, support for patients.If you are looking for a deal on some household items and would like to help a good cause while doing so, the following date is one to mark on your calendar. The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Mid-Valley announced its annual Do It Best — Four Hour Parking Lot Sale, which will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25, at 333 S. Woodland Ave., Woodburn. The sale often proves to be a firestorm, hence only a four-hour window is allotted. American Cancer...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Public input sought on West Hayes Street improvements

City of Woodburn will present an informational open house on the project June 1.The Woodburn Public Works Department will host a public open house to present information on scheduled improvements to West Hayes Street, between Cascade Drive and Settlemier Avenue. The open house is 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at 190 Garfield St. The purpose of the event is to share information and details about the improvements, discuss schedules and solicit public input. All input is welcome. Project overview: Improvements will include the reconstruction of West Hayes Street between Cascade Drive and Settlemier Avenue, with the addition of two 5-foot bike lanes; adding a center turn lane from Cozy Way to Cascade Drive; installing a sidewalk along the north side of West Hayes Street and reconstructing the existing sidewalk along the south side; new storm drainage assets, including a bioretention pond; and installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of West Hayes Street and Settlemier Avenue. The project construction start date is estimated as June 6 with completion set for June 30, 2023. Crews will be working between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn street project's afoot

West Hayes Street is a current focal point of for Woodburn street maintenance Woodburn's West Hayes Street is fixing to have a lot of activity this construction season as the town's council gave a green light to a project that's been in the hopper for longer than anyone can remember. During its May 9 meeting Woodburn City Council approved a Hayes Street improvement project contract with Knife River Corporation for $3,108,244.60 contract with an additional $300,000 contingency for potential changes. The project involves reconstruction of the street between Cascade Drive and North Settlemier Ave. Planned improvements include: the addition of...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Information sought on unsolved homicide of Hillsboro man

Juan Manuel Perez was found dead in rural Marion County 13 months ago. His death was ruled a homicide.Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a Hillsboro man's unsolved homicide. Juan Manuel Perez, 39, was found dead inside a burning vehicle on Sunnyview Road N.E. near Hibbard Road N.E. in rural Marion County on April 21, 2021. Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to investigate the suspicious death and the Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Perez's death a homicide. Detectives are still searching for people who have information about his death. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. To submit an anonymous tip, visit Crime Stoppers of Oregon's website or download P3 Tips from the app store. Editor's note: This story originally appeared on the website of KOIN 6 News, Pamplin Media Group's news partner. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MARION COUNTY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductorSecretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk. Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn man gets spot on school board

Gustavo Vela-Moreno has been appointed to the Woodburn School District board.Woodburn School District announced that Gustavo Vela-Moreno was appointed to the district board during a special meeting held May 10. Vela-Moreno will serve in WSD Board Position 1, which was vacated by Linda Reeves on April 12. Reeves served on the board for eight years. The term runs through June 30, 2023. Leaving the position was a mixed bag for Reeves, who recently moved from the area. "I moved back to my home state of Ohio! I know, crazy to think of leaving Woodburn after nearly 26 years," Reeves said...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Gervais school bond fails

Election results: Swenson wins, Aurora water ballot passes, Donald police bid failingThe final unofficial tallies from the Marion County Elections Office show Gervais School District facilities bond failed by a roughly 63% to 37% margin. The results won't be official until all straggling votes are received and counted and the results are confirmed, but all indications are that voters rejected the bond. City of Donald's bond, which would have provided the town with a full-time sheriff's deputy, also appears to be failing by the thinnest of margins; as of Thursday, the election report shows 89 opposed and 87 for the...
GERVAIS, OR
Woodburn Independent

Early results show Gervais bond failing

GSD bond, Donald police money measures trail, Aurora's is passing; Swenson leads senate race.Initial tallies from the Marion County Elections Office indicate that the Gervais School District facilities bond is failing. The first ballot drop by the county — there will be more as votes continue to be counted — show the school district bond failing by about a 63% to 37% margin. Other early results show the city of Donald bond supporting police failing by a thin margin, and Aurora's water bond passing by an even thinner margin. In other races: Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson has a steady,...
GERVAIS, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
159
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy