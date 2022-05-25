ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Westbound Beltline at Todd Drive reopens following crash

By Kyle Jones
By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline at Todd Drive are back open after multiple lanes closed for...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Residence, vehicle hit by overnight gunfire in Janesville; no injuries reported

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire overnight. Officers were initially called to the 200 block o South Jackson Street around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to an incident report. While searching the area, police found an unspecified number of shell casings. One area resident reported their residence...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Shots fired in Janesville neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shell casings were found in a Janesville neighborhood after the Janesville Police Department received a report about shots being fired Saturday morning. After arriving at the 200 block of S. Jackson St., someone on scene told police that shots were fired at their residence, according to the JPD.
JANESVILLE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

27-year-old killed in Vernon County vehicle crash

TOWN OF FOREST, Wis. (WKBT) – A 27-year-old man is dead following a crash in Vernon County involving four people Thursday. According to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, the crash occurred on County Road V in the Town of Forest shortly before 3 pm. 35-year-old Dustin Downing of Kendall crossed his truck past the centerline and into the path of an SUV carrying three people.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead, others hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person has died, and others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Thursday. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on May 26 at 2:49 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road V, north of State Highway 33 in the Town of Forest, near the City of Mount Tabor.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MFD sets trailer ablaze during Brat Fest side-by-side burn demonstration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department, in partnership with the National Fire Sprinkler Association, set a trailer ablaze at Brat Fest Saturday afternoon to demonstrate the importance of fire sprinklers. Brat Fest attendees had the opportunity to feel the heat while witnessing two fires; one fire took place...
MADISON, WI
SPARTA, WI

Body recovered from La Crosse River near Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – First responders recovered a body from the La Crosse River in Monroe County Friday afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a canoer about a body in the river near Hammer Road in the town of Sparta around 12:30 p.m.
SPARTA, WI
MADISON, WI

3 hurt in Madison stabbings overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after three people were stabbed early Thursday morning. According to an incident report, the stabbing happened in 1500 block of North Stoughton Road at 1:06 a.m. Officials say the suspect left the scene before police arrived. All three victims were...
MADISON, WI
Public Safety
Public Safety
Cars
Cars
MADISON, WI

Occupied vehicle struck by gunfire on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was stuck by gunfire early Thursday morning on the city’s east side. According to its initial report, officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 6000 block of Cottontail Trail after being alerted to the gunfire. After arriving they found the vehicle had been shot and determined at least one person had been in it at the time.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US 14 eastbound lanes at Haight Farm reopen after crash

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a car crash was all clear early Thursday morning after it caused all eastbound lanes to be blocked on Highway 14, near Haight Farm Rd. UPDATE: Man killed in wrong-way crash with semi on Highway 14 in Fitchburg According to the Department of Transportation, the lanes were blocked for almost five...
FITCHBURG, WI
DUBUQUE, IA

Three Vehicle Crash In Dubuque

One person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque. 22 year old Kentarion Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Asbury Road and Holliday Drive. The report states that Johnson was westbound on Asbury Road while 20 year old Paige Hummel of Asbury was eastbound. Johnson failed to yield when turning left onto Holliday, causing Hummel to hit his vehicle. The crash also caused Johnson’s vehicle to hit the vehicle of 49 year old Dawn Klostermann of Holy Cross. Johnson was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.
DUBUQUE, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: 3 people stabbed at Club LaMark, suspect at large

MADISON, Wis. — Three people were stabbed at a Madison bar early Thursday morning, city police said. The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at Club LaMark near the intersection of North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue. ﻿ According to a press release, the three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect. Further...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

SB US 151 cleared at I-39/90/94 after rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 151 have reopened at Interstate 39/90/94 on Madison’s far east side after a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The rollover crash was reported just after 7 p.m., according to a Dane County dispatcher. WisDOT reported the area was clear around 9:30 p.m. ﻿ Further details, including whether anyone...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

