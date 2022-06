Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Senate is expected to vote this week on House Bill 755—better known by sponsors as the Parents' Bill of Rights. Advocates for LGBTQIA+ students, who came to the legislative building to protest on Tuesday, say they are worried the bill will put students' lives at risk—as well as their right to privately discuss gender identity or sexual orientation in a safe space.

