The threat of rain didn’t stop 287 seniors of Hopkinsville High School from graduating and celebrating Friday night at the Stadium of Champions. Those graduates walked across the grass to get their diplomas with their heads held high as their families cheered and applauded, and Principal Dr. James Gunn says it has been an honor to watch them grow and learn, and start to become the adults they are while setting out on their paths towards the future.

1 DAY AGO