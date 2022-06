The Board of Judges of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York appointed Lee G. Dunst, previously of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, to serve as a magistrate judge for a term of eight years. He will serve at the bench at the Alfonse M. D’Amato U.S. Courthouse at 100 Federal Plaza, Central Islip.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO