SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hail reports came in early Sunday morning and were hard to miss for those of us greeted by the frozen stones. There is a very good chance we could see hailstones and more severe weather Sunday and into Monday. The First Alert Weather Days have prompted a few tornado warnings and the aforementioned hail is predicted to arrive around 5:00 p.m. and continue late into Sunday evening for a majority of the Dakota News Now viewing area.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO