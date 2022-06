BOSTON -- In his first start at Fenway -- and the Reds’ first game at the park since 2014 -- Luis Castillo commanded the night. The right-hander struck out every batter in Boston’s lineup en route to a new season high of 10 strikeouts, powering past his previous high of six. Castillo’s six scoreless innings set the Reds up for a 2-1 win over the Red Sox in the first of a two-game set. The victory was Cincinnati's first regular-season win at Fenway Park in club history (although they have only played there six times in the regular season) and its first win at the park since Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 22, 1975.

