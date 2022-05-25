Westbound Beltline at Todd Drive reopens following crash

HOLLANDALE, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Friday night following a motorcycle crash in rural Iowa County. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, the single-motorcycle crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Long Valley Road near County Road K. UW Med Flight and local first responders were...
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire overnight. Officers were initially called to the 200 block o South Jackson Street around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to an incident report. While searching the area, police found an...
TOWN OF FOREST, Wis. (WKBT) – A 27-year-old man is dead following a crash in Vernon County involving four people Thursday. According to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, the crash occurred on County Road V in the Town of Forest shortly before 3 pm. 35-year-old Dustin Downing of Kendall crossed his truck past the centerline and into the path of an SUV carrying three people.
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person has died, and others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Thursday. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on May 26 at 2:49 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road V, north of State Highway 33 in the Town of Forest, near the City of Mount Tabor.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home was struck by gunfire multiple times Friday after the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reports two vehicles stopped on the street and one person started shooting. Deputies responded around 12:55 p.m. to the 4600 block of Dennis Drive, in the Town of Burke, for...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department, in partnership with the National Fire Sprinkler Association, set a trailer ablaze at Brat Fest Saturday afternoon to demonstrate the importance of fire sprinklers. Brat Fest attendees had the opportunity to feel the heat while witnessing two fires; one fire took place...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is alerting the public to nightly closures of the I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18 westbound (Exit 142A) in Madison. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday through Thursday nights, May 31-June 2. Additionally, lane...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shell casings were found in a Janesville neighborhood after the Janesville Police Department received a report about shots being fired Saturday morning. After arriving at the 200 block of S. Jackson St., someone on scene told police that shots were fired at their residence, according to the JPD.
TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. — A home near the Dane County Regional Airport was hit by gunfire Friday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called to the 4600 block of Dennis Drive in the town of Burke just before 1 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A man was killed Wednesday night after a wrong-way crash with a semi-truck, Fitchburg police said. Officers and EMS crews were sent to the southbound lanes of Highway 14 near Lacy Road around 11:15 p.m. Police said the man was found dead at the scene after he was ejected from an SUV.
MONONA, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened at the Yahara River bridge in Monona after a rollover crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. WisDOT reported the scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m. A WisDOT camera...
MADISON, Wis. — A fire in a dryer duct damaged a commercial laundry facility in Madison Thursday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the 1300 block of West Badger Road just before 10 a.m. after a fire alarm activated. A building manager said smoke could be seen coming from the roofline.
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – First responders recovered a body from the La Crosse River in Monroe County Friday afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a canoer about a body in the river near Hammer Road in the town of Sparta around 12:30 p.m.
ITHACA, Wis. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested after she hit and killed an 86-year-old pedestrian on State Highway 58 south of Ithaca Thursday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, the agency said the Richland Center woman was driving north on Highway...
FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a car crash was all clear early Thursday morning after it caused all eastbound lanes to be blocked on Highway 14, near Haight Farm Rd. UPDATE: Man killed in wrong-way crash with semi on Highway 14 in Fitchburg According to the Department of Transportation, the lanes were blocked for almost five...
TOWN OF LISBON — A 55-year-old man has died after a truck-versus-motorcycle accident Thursday morning. According to a Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department news release, the sheriff’s department and Town of Lisbon and Merton community fire departments responded to the accident at 9:35 a.m. From the initial investigation,...
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 in the town of Helvetia. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Highway 161 when the driver lost control about one-half mile west of County Trunk E.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A small plane taking off from Timmerman Airport in Wauwatosa crashed in a nearby neighborhood Thursday afternoon, critically injuring the pilot, officials said. The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of North 103rd Street. That area is just blocks from Timmerman Airport. When...
I'm gonna get those darn Duke boys...or at least Alexandra Kjell as she runs from the law, through a trailer park. MyStateline. Alexandra Kjell led cops on a high speed chase on an early Sunday morning, through a trailer park, trying to avoid her 6th OWI. That didn't work, you are not one of the "Duke Boys."
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 151 have reopened at Interstate 39/90/94 on Madison’s far east side after a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The rollover crash was reported just after 7 p.m., according to a Dane County dispatcher. WisDOT reported the area was clear around 9:30 p.m. Further details, including whether anyone...
