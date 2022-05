PARIS -- The first time Jurgen Klopp was preparing for the biggest game in club football, his side were blown off course by Bayern Munich even before the game had begun. It is a mark of how much the German has improved as a coach -- and of the remarkable depth of quality Liverpool have given him to work with -- that there seems to be no realistic prospect of this problem rearing its head again in Paris (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET | Paramount+).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO