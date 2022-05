VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two goats jumped a fence and escaped in Vacaville and Animal Control is currently looking for them, said Solano Sheriff’s Animal Control Services. Despite being corralled in an area with high fencing, these goats still managed to escape. The goats are described as white with brown ears and are Boer goats. They were last seen in the area of Midway and Timm. The goal is to get the goats back to their owner safely. If anyone in Vacaville sees these goats please call 707-784-4733 #2 or email at sheriffACO@solanocounty.com.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO