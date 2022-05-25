RS Recommends: The Best Bad Bunny Merch to Pick Up Online

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a Bad Bunny summer and we’re just living in it. The global superstar just debuted at the top of the charts in May with his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti , which moved more than 274,000 copies according to Billboard . That not only marked the biggest opening of Bad Bunny’s career, but the biggest debut of the year for any artist until that point.

Need more proof that Bad Bunny is the king of summer? The rapper and singer is hitting the road this August on his “ World’s Hottest Tour ” and tickets are selling fast. It takes a lot of confidence for an artist to call his own tour the “world’s hottest” but if there’s one person who can pull out that swagger, it’s Bad Bunny.



Buy:

Bad Bunny Tour Tickets

at

$119+



Whether you’re planning your concert outfit or just want to rep your favorite superstar, we’ve rounded up some of the best Bad Bunny merch online, from official releases to fan merch that bigs up Benito in a whole new way.

1. Bad Bunny Rolling Stone Cover Tee

This unisex T-shirt commemorates Bad Bunny’s historic Rolling Stone cover, which was shot in June 2020 but the singer’s photographer girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri while the couple were quarantined at their house in Miami.

The striking shot marks the first time in Rolling Stone‘s 53-year history that a cover story was not only reported entirely remotely due to the pandemic but photographed remotely too.

This lightweight tee features a relaxed fit. Available in sizes small to 2XL.

Rolling Stone



Buy:

Bad Bunny Rolling Stone T-Shirt

at

$40



2. El Último Tour Del Mundo Vinyl

Un Verano Sin Ti wasn’t Bad Bunny’s first album to top the charts: that honor would go to El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo (Spanish for “The Last Tour of the World”), which was released in 2020 (the album was written and recorded during the Covid quarantine).

The album got a limited-edition vinyl release and there are still a few copies left online. This is a 2-LP set in a collectible sleeve.

Amazon

Buy: El Último Tour Del Mundo Vinyl $54.98

3. Burberry Kensington Heritage Trench Coat

Bad Bunny stunned onlookers at the Met Gala this year, wearing a dramatic Burberry coat re-worked as a dress. While the look was custom-made for the rapper for the Met, the classic Burberry trench is available online in the same “honey” shade.. and an easier-to-wear silhouette.

It’s an investment piece to be sure, but one that you’ll be able to wear years after your Bad Bunny cosplay is over.

Saks Fifth Avenue



Buy:

Burberry Kensington Heritage Trench Coat

at

$2490



4. Bad Bunny x Jacquemus “Le Splash” Collection

Bad Bunny turned heads when he was starred in an ad campaign for buzzy French brand Jacquemus, which saw the rapper sporting some seriously bold colors and silhouettes. It was part of the Jacquemus “Le Splash” collection, which has pieces still available online, at retailers like SSENSE .

Jacquemus



Buy:

Jacquemus 'Le Splash' Collection

at

$40+



5. Bad Bunny x Adidas

Bad Bunny has long been a sneakerhead, and the artist has teamed up with adidas on a series of collaborations that instantly sell out. While we await the next drop on adidas.com , you can find previous Bad Bunny x adidas sneakers on re-sale sites like Stadium Goods , with prices starting at a reasonable $200 .

These Bad Bunny x adidas Response CL sneakers are a new take on a classic chunky adidas sneaker from the early 2000s. This yellow version, released in March 2022, is adorned by subtle nods to Bad Bunny throughout and was said to be inspired by “Bad Bunny’s ability to blend or melt different music genres together to create a distinct sound.”

Stadium Goods



Buy:

Bad Bunny x adidas Response CL

at

$260



6. Bad Bunny Shoe Charms

Can’t can’t your hands (er, feet) on a pair of Bad Bunny sneakers? Pick up these (unofficial) Bad Bunny shoe charms instead. The pin-sized charms can be easily affixed to your clogs, slippers, sandals and shoelaces to add a little dazzle to your duds. A bonus: these shoe charms glow in the dark too.

Amazon

Buy: Bad Bunny Glow in the Dark Shoe Charms $13.99

7. Bad Bunny Vintage-Style T-Shirt

A simple tee with the Bad Bunny logo, this fan-made shirt on Etsy oozes vintage charm with a worn-in cotton material and tailored fit. Choose from size small to 2XL.

Etsy

Buy: Bad Bunny Vintage-Style Shirt $20

8. El Patito Malo Kit

This fan-made “El Patito Malo” (or “the bad duck” in English) is a Bad Bunny-inspired rubber duck that’s great for your car, as a desk accessory or yes, for the bathtub too. This “kit” includes the rubber duck, glasses, hat with heart design, chain, and floatie.

Etsy

Buy: El Patito Malo Kit $9.99

9. Bad Bunny Tequila Board

What pairs well with Bad Bunny’s music? Tequila, of course . And we like this handmade tequila flight board that we spotted on Etsy. Built from a half-inch birch plywood, Bad Bunny’s mug is laser-etched into the surface, with room for four shot glasses (available for an additional charge).

The entire board measures 7 x 10 inches, and you can customize it with a personalized engraving too.

Etsy



Buy:

Bad Bunny Tequila Board

at

$19.99



10. Bad Bunny Coloring Book

Bring your favorite rapper to life with this Bad Bunny coloring book for adults. The book contains 60 pages of black and white illustrations that you can color in, making it great to pass the time say, before a Bad Bunny concert, or as a gift for any Bad Bunny fan.

Amazon

Buy: Bad Bunny Coloring Book $7.99