ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

RS Recommends: The Best Bad Bunny Merch to Pick Up Online

By RS Editors
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a Bad Bunny summer and we’re just living in it. The global superstar just debuted at the top of the charts in May with his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti , which moved more than 274,000 copies according to Billboard . That not only marked the biggest opening of Bad Bunny’s career, but the biggest debut of the year for any artist until that point.

Need more proof that Bad Bunny is the king of summer? The rapper and singer is hitting the road this August on his “ World’s Hottest Tour ” and tickets are selling fast. It takes a lot of confidence for an artist to call his own tour the “world’s hottest” but if there’s one person who can pull out that swagger, it’s Bad Bunny.


Buy:
Bad Bunny Tour Tickets
at
$119+

Whether you’re planning your concert outfit or just want to rep your favorite superstar, we’ve rounded up some of the best Bad Bunny merch online, from official releases to fan merch that bigs up Benito in a whole new way.

1. Bad Bunny Rolling Stone Cover Tee

This unisex T-shirt commemorates Bad Bunny’s historic Rolling Stone cover, which was shot in June 2020 but the singer’s photographer girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri while the couple were quarantined at their house in Miami.

The striking shot marks the first time in Rolling Stone‘s 53-year history that a cover story was not only reported entirely remotely due to the pandemic but photographed remotely too.

This lightweight tee features a relaxed fit. Available in sizes small to 2XL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLPEW_0fqgiJE300

Rolling Stone


Buy:
Bad Bunny Rolling Stone T-Shirt
at
$40

2. El Último Tour Del Mundo Vinyl

Un Verano Sin Ti wasn’t Bad Bunny’s first album to top the charts: that honor would go to El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo (Spanish for “The Last Tour of the World”), which was released in 2020 (the album was written and recorded during the Covid quarantine).

The album got a limited-edition vinyl release and there are still a few copies left online. This is a 2-LP set in a collectible sleeve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZyQy_0fqgiJE300

Amazon

Buy: El Último Tour Del Mundo Vinyl $54.98

3. Burberry Kensington Heritage Trench Coat

Bad Bunny stunned onlookers at the Met Gala this year, wearing a dramatic Burberry coat re-worked as a dress. While the look was custom-made for the rapper for the Met, the classic Burberry trench is available online in the same “honey” shade.. and an easier-to-wear silhouette.

It’s an investment piece to be sure, but one that you’ll be able to wear years after your Bad Bunny cosplay is over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHszw_0fqgiJE300

Saks Fifth Avenue


Buy:
Burberry Kensington Heritage Trench Coat
at
$2490

4. Bad Bunny x Jacquemus “Le Splash” Collection

Bad Bunny turned heads when he was starred in an ad campaign for buzzy French brand Jacquemus, which saw the rapper sporting some seriously bold colors and silhouettes. It was part of the Jacquemus “Le Splash” collection, which has pieces still available online, at retailers like SSENSE .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glSHF_0fqgiJE300

Jacquemus


Buy:
Jacquemus 'Le Splash' Collection
at
$40+

5. Bad Bunny x Adidas

Bad Bunny has long been a sneakerhead, and the artist has teamed up with adidas on a series of collaborations that instantly sell out. While we await the next drop on adidas.com , you can find previous Bad Bunny x adidas sneakers on re-sale sites like Stadium Goods , with prices starting at a reasonable $200 .

These Bad Bunny x adidas Response CL sneakers are a new take on a classic chunky adidas sneaker from the early 2000s. This yellow version, released in March 2022, is adorned by subtle nods to Bad Bunny throughout and was said to be inspired by “Bad Bunny’s ability to blend or melt different music genres together to create a distinct sound.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPxIV_0fqgiJE300

Stadium Goods


Buy:
Bad Bunny x adidas Response CL
at
$260

6. Bad Bunny Shoe Charms

Can’t can’t your hands (er, feet) on a pair of Bad Bunny sneakers? Pick up these (unofficial) Bad Bunny shoe charms instead. The pin-sized charms can be easily affixed to your clogs, slippers, sandals and shoelaces to add a little dazzle to your duds. A bonus: these shoe charms glow in the dark too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6Z20_0fqgiJE300

Amazon

Buy: Bad Bunny Glow in the Dark Shoe Charms $13.99

7. Bad Bunny Vintage-Style T-Shirt

A simple tee with the Bad Bunny logo, this fan-made shirt on Etsy oozes vintage charm with a worn-in cotton material and tailored fit. Choose from size small to 2XL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jO8gD_0fqgiJE300

Etsy

Buy: Bad Bunny Vintage-Style Shirt $20

8. El Patito Malo Kit

This fan-made “El Patito Malo” (or “the bad duck” in English) is a Bad Bunny-inspired rubber duck that’s great for your car, as a desk accessory or yes, for the bathtub too. This “kit” includes the rubber duck, glasses, hat with heart design, chain, and floatie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmJmy_0fqgiJE300

Etsy

Buy: El Patito Malo Kit $9.99

9. Bad Bunny Tequila Board

What pairs well with Bad Bunny’s music? Tequila, of course . And we like this handmade tequila flight board that we spotted on Etsy. Built from a half-inch birch plywood, Bad Bunny’s mug is laser-etched into the surface, with room for four shot glasses (available for an additional charge).

The entire board measures 7 x 10 inches, and you can customize it with a personalized engraving too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUW0N_0fqgiJE300

Etsy


Buy:
Bad Bunny Tequila Board
at
$19.99

10. Bad Bunny Coloring Book

Bring your favorite rapper to life with this Bad Bunny coloring book for adults. The book contains 60 pages of black and white illustrations that you can color in, making it great to pass the time say, before a Bad Bunny concert, or as a gift for any Bad Bunny fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17q2TO_0fqgiJE300

Amazon

Buy: Bad Bunny Coloring Book $7.99

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Swimwear Brands to Shop From This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is almost here, and with temperatures soaring, we’re all trying to head out to the water to cool off. For all your beach vacations and pool trips though, you’re going to need a good pair of swim trunks or board shorts — whether you’re swimming, surfing or trying out other water sports. This swimwear should not just look good in the water, but should also be wearable on dry land while you...
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Are the Best Celebrity Booze Brands Actually Worth Sipping

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. These days, it seems like everyone and their famous mother is tossing their star-powered hats into the spirits ring — from vodkas like Sean “Diddy” Combs’ classic Ciroc in the 2000s, to the whiskey trend coming out of the country music scene from the likes of Brad Paisley and Florida Georgia Line, and the recent tequila boom. But with so many releases, it’s hard to tell what’s sleek marketing magic and what’s...
DRINKS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Where to Buy the Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga Collection Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Kanye West’s latest is here: The multi-hyphenate mogul has just released the second drop from his collaborative brand, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga. Masterminded by West, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, and Gap, the new YEEZY GAP x BALENCIAGA collection is now available for preorder through ​​Farfetch.com and YeezyGap.com. The new launch also brings a bonus re-stocking of some pieces from the previous drop, including dove-graphic hoodies and tees. Prices range from $60...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Bad Bunny
Rolling Stone

As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump posted about the need for “real solutions and real leadership” on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he’ll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump’s team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Husband of Slain Uvalde Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Dropping Off Flowers at Her Memorial

Click here to read the full article. The family of Irma Garcia — one of the two teachers who sacrificed their lives to save their students at the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas — is now also mourning the loss of another family member. Garcia’s husband, Joe, died Thursday of a heart attack, minutes after dropping off flowers at her memorial, The New York Times reports. “Extremely heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” wrote John Martinez, Garcia’s nephew, on Twitter. “I truly am at a...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Adidas Superstar#Design#Rs#Billboard#Rolling Stone S
Rolling Stone

Trump Does a Little Dance at NRA Gun Celebration Days After Uvalde Massacre

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump kicked off his appearance at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention on Friday by awkwardly reading the names of the 21 people slaughtered with an AR-15-style rifle in Uvalde a few days earlier. The NRA played a recording of a bell clanging as the former president strained to pronounce the names of the victims. The speech didn’t get any less offensive from there. Trump echoed Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits by bashing Democrats for “virtue cycling” in the wake the massacre, blaming the shooting on everything but guns, and proposing a series of...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Fake Hitler Going to Real Jail

Click here to read the full article. A Jan. 6 rioter who claimed he didn’t know Congress conducted its business at the U.S. Capitol despite being a self-described history buff was found guilty on Friday of all five counts against him, NBC News reported. One such charge was a felony for obstructing an official proceeding. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli admitted he entered the Capitol that day, as he had posted videos of himself in the building on social media. But, he argued in court, he was unaware that members of Congress were meeting then. “I didn’t know the Capitol building was the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Mattresses And Bedding

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Getting a good night’s sleep can energize you for the day ahead and help reduce your chances of developing health problems, but most of us don’t. Part of the problem may be that your old mattress or bedding isn’t comfortable enough, making it tougher to fall asleep. Memorial Day Weekend is one of the best times of year to upgrade your bedroom because all of the major mattress companies and starts are running...
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

Grieving Grandma Slams Texas Gun Laws That Armed ‘Pure Evil’ School Shooter

Click here to read the full article. Berlinda Arreola lost her “world’s sweetest” granddaughter in the Texas school massacre that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers Monday, so when she watched Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defend the state’s lenient gun laws during a press conference Tuesday, it was personal. When Abbott said, “There are more people who are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” and then claimed those “real facts” disprove the “thesis” that stricter gun laws actually work, Arreola had a visceral reaction. “It upset me,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I don’t...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Cops Keep Changing Their Story About What Happened in Uvalde. Here’s What We Know

Click here to read the full article. It’s unclear what exactly transpired in the time between when Salvador Ramos crashed a pickup outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, to when he was killed 90 minutes later. Since Tuesday — when the 18-year old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers — state and local law enforcement officials have provided a steady stream of conflicting information about the police response to the mass shooting, leaving mourning families and a frustrated public furious and seeking answers. On Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw gave the most detailed account yet of...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Trump Official Ordered Agents to Drive Into Oncoming Traffic to Pick Up His Dry Cleaning

Click here to read the full article. Scott Pruitt, the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under Donald Trump, regularly ordered his drivers to speed because he couldn’t stop being late to meetings, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing an EPA investigation. One such instance was a 2017 trip driving through oncoming traffic on the streets of Washington, D.C., with lights flashing and sirens blaring, just to pick up Pruitt’s dry cleaning. “Can you guys use that magic button to get us through traffic?” Pruitt would say, according to the report. Members of his protection detail found these...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Trump, Trump Jr., and Ivanka Have to Testify Under Oath, Court Rules

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump are going to have to testify under oath. A state appeals court on Thursday upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling in February that subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James are valid. James’ office has been investigating potentially fraudulent financial practices by Trump and the Trump Organization. “The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination,” wrote the four-judge panel that upheld Engoron’s ruling. The panel cited the Trumps’ right...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Dua Lipa Gets Magically Sexy on Calvin Harris Collab ‘Potion’

Click here to read the full article. “One Kiss” was all it took for Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris to collaborate once more. On Thursday, the songstress and the DJ released their second joint effort, “Potion” — a sexy pop-EDM banger featuring a verse from Young Thug. “It’s an honor to work with Dua and Thug again. They’re both such dynamic artists who have contributed so much to today’s musical landscape,” Harris said in a statement. The track opens with an electric guitar solo before diving into a disco-like beat accompanying Lipa’s signature vocals. “Late night conversations, electric emotions/Sprinkled with a little...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ray Liotta: 10 Roles That Made Him a Great, Irreplaceable Actor

Click here to read the full article. He specialized in tough guys — cops, crooks, convicts, killers, and guys who immediately gave you the impression they’d seen and/or started their share of shit. But Ray Liotta was an actor with soul even when he played a legion of broken men who’d lost theirs, and the star — who passed away today at the age of 67 — had a range that went far beyond mobsters, madmen and maniacs. Name someone else who could easily pull off the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson, the gangster-movie version of Candide, a Rat Pack-era...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘There’s So Much Greatness Ahead of Me’: Nigerian Star Joeboy on Why He’s a ‘Young Legend’

Click here to read the full article. Just three years after he debuted with his single “Baby” — which topped charts across Africa and beyond — Joeboy is already approaching superstar status. The Nigerian singer’s warm, down-to-earth energy is all over his 2021 debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, a beautifully dreamy celebration of love in its myriad forms. He continued his hot streak with last year’s “Sip (Alcohol),” which amassed more than 50 million streams in less than a month, and this year’s “Cubana.”   Joeboy’s songs capture the innocence of young love and the sting of youthful heartbreak. Although,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The ‘Goodfellas’ Scene That Made Ray Liotta a Superstar

Click here to read the full article. With his gruff, tough-talking persona, Ray Liotta created numerous scenes throughout his career, but one stood out early on that showcased his superstardom. What started as a trip to the store turns into a heart-pounding scene through the lens of Ray Liotta’s coked-up paranoia as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. It’s one of many extraordinary film portrayals through his career fans will be revisiting and reflecting on after Liotta died on Thursday at the age of 67. In the famous scene, he and wife Karen (Lorraine Bracco) react to the sound of helicopters...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy