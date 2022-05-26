Texas Cops Swarm High School, Arrest Student on Gun Charge Day After Uvalde
An emergency call reported that a juvenile was walking toward the high school carrying what looked to be a...www.newsweek.com
untill you start locking them up in jail with no bonds or reprieve this kinda thing want stop and start charging parents even if they don't know it
Where are the Parents? This generation thinks everyone else should raise their children.
Comments / 11