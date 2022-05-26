ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Cops Swarm High School, Arrest Student on Gun Charge Day After Uvalde

By Scott McDonald
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An emergency call reported that a juvenile was walking toward the high school carrying what looked to be a...

hot rod
5d ago

untill you start locking them up in jail with no bonds or reprieve this kinda thing want stop and start charging parents even if they don't know it

Ramon Rodriquez
5d ago

Where are the Parents? This generation thinks everyone else should raise their children.

news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested in McKinney

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A Dallas Police Officer was arrested over the weekend and charged with DWI. According to the Dallas Police Department, Senior Corporal Daniel Jamieson was arrested in McKinney and charged with DWI on Memorial day. Jamieson has been with the department since 2008. DPD has launched an...
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde’s “back-the-blue” values collide with outrage over police response to Texas’ worst school shooting

UVALDE — As in many small Texas towns, law enforcement officers here eat free at local taquerias on some days and get complimentary haircuts at neighborhood salons on others. Residents say increased activity from cartels trafficking drugs across southwestern Texas has made them increasingly reliant on Border Patrol and the county sheriff’s department for safety.
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

A week ago, today, A gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas leaving the community shattered. Four of the 21 funerals that will be spread over the next two weeks, took place today where many gathered to celebrate the lives lost.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
WTRF

Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
UVALDE, TX
KLTV

Tyler woman arrested in connection with child found dead in vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury has indicted a Tyler woman in connection with a 3-year-old child found dead inside a locked vehicle. Daniell Michelle Ervin, 37, is charged with injury to child. Court records show she was indicted on April 21. She was arrested on the charge on Thursday and posted a $10,000 bond the same day.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man receives 40-year sentence for Vance Street murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury found Kobe Warthsaw guilty on May 26 and sentenced him to 40 years. Four men were accused in the death of Draveon McCullough who was shot once in the chest outside a house at the 600 block of W. Vance St. in Tyler around midnight on July 9, 2020.
TYLER, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot multiple times during altercation outside home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was shot multiple times during an altercation outside a home just north of downtown early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Cincinnati Avenue, not far from Interstate 10 and Fredericksburg Road after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Channel 25

West Texas shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody: Police

ODESSA, Texas — A shooting in West Texas has left one woman dead, police said. Around 1:50 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to 4651 Oakwood on reports of shots fired, according to the Odessa Police Department. Erika Peña, 31, was found with an apparent gunshot wound to her...
ODESSA, TX
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

