Today, luxury discount e-commerce platform, The Outnet, has launched its menswear vertical in the US. Formerly focused on womenswear, the new expansion features over 30 brands including Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, AMBUSH, Balenciaga, 1017 ALYX 9SM, Maison Margiela, Off-White™ and more. The offering is set to cover the full spectrum of categories like tops, pants and jackets with a key focus on outerwear, shirts, suiting, shoes and bags at prices up to 70% off. Additionally, over 100 designer and contemporary brands are set to be added to the site over the summer.

APPAREL ・ 8 HOURS AGO