CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - District XI-5A baseball title on the line on Tuesday night. Southern Lehigh going back-to-back on the diamond with a 5-2 win over Pocono Mountain East. The Spartans got on the board first, Matt Tankred smacked a three-run triple in the bottom of the third for a 3-0 lead. The Cardinals would fight back late with two runs in the sixth, but that's all they'd get.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO