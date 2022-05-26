ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

TSSAA Spring Fling top Day 2 moments: USJ wins 3 state titles

By Jarod Hamilton, Jackson Sun
MURFREESBORO – The second day of the TSSAA Spring Fling is over.

Here are the top moments from Jackson area high schools from Wednesday's spring sports state tournament action:

USJ track and field has top-5 finishes, girls relay teams win 2 titles

The USJ girls track and field 4x800-meter relay team of Adan Jett, Juliana Schultz, Caroline Conder and Betha Pucek won in 10 minutes, 10.73 seconds. Jett, Schultz, Conder and Haynes Haltom won the 4x400 in 4:13.05.

Mmesoma Nwokolo finished second in the shot put, Florence Pela finished fourth in the 100 and 200 and Ellen Driver finished fourth in the triple jump.

DAY 1 TOP MOMENTS: TSSAA Spring Fling: 5 best Jackson area moments from Day 1

HARDIN COUNTY SOFTBALL STAVES OFF GIBBS: How Hardin County softball lost six-run lead, then scored six more in TSSAA Spring Fling win

The boys 4x400 team of Davis Sain, Hayes Carney, Abe Stonecipher and Kevin Finch finished in third in 3:34.70. Miles Johnson, Carney, Stonecipher and Sain finished third in the 4x800 in 8:41.84. Sain finished third in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 2 inches. Hayes Carney finished fourth in the 400, Joshua Jones finished fifth in the shot put.

Madison soccer advances to 1st title game

The Mustangs were able to defeat STEM 2-0 behind Donovan Pruitte's pair of goals to advance to their first state championship game.

Pruitte's first goal was a nice header at the 28th minute before adding another goal in the 67th minute.

They will play Gatlinburg-Pittman at 11 a.m. on Friday.

USJ girls tennis team wins state title, boys runners-up

The USJ girls tennis team defeated St. George's 4-3 to win  its second straight Division II-A team title.

Brilee Davis defeated Aleyia Wooten 6-3, 2-3, 6-4. Zainab Baba defeated Ava Magness 6-1, 6-0. Addy Measley defeated Stella Hancock. Measley and Davis defeated Sienna Lightman and Allison Smith in doubles 8-5.

In their first finals appearance since 2016, the USJ boys team of Tristan Scallion, Jack Wilkerson, Raj Patel, Preston Miller and Andrew Lawrence finished asrunners-up after falling to Lausanne 4-3.

Hardin County softball staves off Gibbs, will face Lexington for 5th time

The Lady Tigers got off to a 6-0 start through four innings in their second-round game against Gibbs, but gave up six runs in the fifth inning.

Hardin County was able to rebound quickly and put up five runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run home run from Audrey Blackwelder and Shelby Durbin's second solo home run of the game. Miley Samples hit a solo home run in the seventh inning before the Lady Tigers won the game 12-9.

Durbin, a Murray State commitment, went 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Hardin County will play Region 6-3A foe Lexington at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Starplex.

South Gibson baseball avoids elimination, rallies to beat Sullivan East

After falling to Upperman 6-5 to start the day, the Hornets rallied from being down 6-1 after two innings to defeat Sullivan East 9-8 in their second game of the day.

The Hornets were down 8-6 entering the seventh inning and put up three runs after Sullivan East committed two errors in the inning, including one against Turner Murchinson that allowed him to reach first and score Connell Hardin for the winning run.

Hugo Green went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Jack Brafa went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Hornets will face Upperman again at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

