Angola, IN

Trine Softball set for DIII Championsips

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA has released the field and bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball...

Thunder finish as national runner-ups

The Trine University softball team finishes the 2022 season as national runner up in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship after a 3-0 loss to Christopher Newport University in the second game of the final series. The second-place finish is the best in the program's history.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
High School Baseball: Sectional Final Roundup (5/30)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from seven area sectional final baseball games. Class 4A - Sectional 5 (DeKalb) Class 4A - Sectional 6 (Huntington North) Homestead 10, Wayne 0 (5 innings) Class 3A - Sectional 21 (Jimtown) Wawasee 9, NorthWood 5. Class...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Wolf leads TinCaps to 6-1 victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind.0 (WFFT) -- Behind a masterful pitching performance by Jackson Wolf, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate), 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. The left-hander from the Columbus, Ohio, area struck out a professional career-high 11 batters over 6...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Angola, IN
Indiana College Sports
Angola, IN
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne bats come alive in series opener with Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps dominated the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 9-1, at Dow Diamond on Tuesday night. Six of Fort Wayne’s nine runs came in the second inning. The big inning began with a base hit from first basemen Lucas Dunn,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne community reflects on importance of Memorial Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Honoring the fallen here in Northeast Indiana and beyond. For many families in Fort Wayne, Memorial Day Weekend is an opportunity to spend time with loved ones. “We wanted to get the kids out here to get off their devices and get some good sun...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Sweet Breeze Boat Tours launch for the 2022 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Fort Wayne brought back the Sweet Breeze Boat Tours this weekend. Chuck Reddinger with the Parks and Recreation says the tour is a good excuse to spend time outside and learn new things about the city many may not have heard before.
FORT WAYNE, IN
64 units drive in Memorial Day parade, somber day for many participants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Those who paraded down Parnell Avenue during Monday’s Memorial Day Parade smiled and waved but, for many, Memorial Day elicits anything but joy. "We have two young men that were from Fort Wayne that we're recognizing today that were recent casualties," Barbara Eager with Fort Wayne Blue Star Mothers says.
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Trine University#Ncaa Division Iii#Diii Championsips
Historic 19th Century Wells Street Bridge Project t Promenade Park finished

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — On Tuesday, The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department officially revealed the restoration of all decorative knee portal components in the truss of the historic 19th century Wells Street Bridge at Promenade Park. Mayor Tom Henry, Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel and Manager...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Croninger students learn about storytelling from Fox 55 reporter

Students are learning about an array of careers from people throughout Fort Wayne including the Red Cross, Turnstone, and even Fox 55. Croninger students learn about storytelling from Fox 55 reporter. Students are learning about an array of careers from people throughout Fort Wayne including the Red Cross, Turnstone, and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
S.R. 124 to close for small structure replacement

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a temporary road closure on State Road 124 in Wells County next week. Starting Monday, June 6, INDOT crews will be working on a structure replacement on S.R. 124 between Bluffton and Monroe. Work is expected...
BLUFFTON, IN
Fort Wayne motorcyclist seriously hurt in St. Joe Center Road crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A motorcycle crash sends one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. Police were called to the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and Sawmill Woods Boulevard around 6:37 p.m. Monday. The motorcyclist was going east on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
How to save a pet from dying of heatstroke

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- ‘I just had to run a quick errand… I’ll crack the window open… I’ll park in the shade…’. Dr. Ben Ealing with the Pine Valley Veterinary Clinic has heard the excuses before. “The reality is, it doesn’t make a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FWPD: Saturday night shooting on West Rudisill Boulevard leaves man dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting late Saturday night leaving one man dead on the city's south side. At 11:48 p.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard, less than a half-mile from South Side High School, after several people called 911 saying they heard multiple gunshots.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Two children hospitalized after shooting on Andrew Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Two children are hospitalized after police say two children were accidentally shot in Fort Wayne late Tuesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street at 4:02 P.M. and found two children with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics treated both at...
FORT WAYNE, IN

