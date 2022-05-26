Trine Softball set for DIII Championsips

The Trine University softball team finishes the 2022 season as national runner up in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship after a 3-0 loss to Christopher Newport University in the second game of the final series. The second-place finish is the best in the program's history.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from seven area sectional final baseball games. Class 4A - Sectional 5 (DeKalb) Class 4A - Sectional 6 (Huntington North) Homestead 10, Wayne 0 (5 innings) Class 3A - Sectional 21 (Jimtown) Wawasee 9, NorthWood 5. Class...
Eastside posted a late comeback to take down Woodlan 5-3 in the Sectional 36 title game on Monday night. High School Softball: Eastside downs Woodlan in sectional title bout. Eastside posted a late comeback to take down Woodlan 5-3 in the Sectional 36 title game on Monday night.
FORT WAYNE, Ind.0 (WFFT) -- Behind a masterful pitching performance by Jackson Wolf, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate), 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. The left-hander from the Columbus, Ohio, area struck out a professional career-high 11 batters over 6...
MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps dominated the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 9-1, at Dow Diamond on Tuesday night. Six of Fort Wayne’s nine runs came in the second inning. The big inning began with a base hit from first basemen Lucas Dunn,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Honoring the fallen here in Northeast Indiana and beyond. For many families in Fort Wayne, Memorial Day Weekend is an opportunity to spend time with loved ones. “We wanted to get the kids out here to get off their devices and get some good sun...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Fort Wayne brought back the Sweet Breeze Boat Tours this weekend. Chuck Reddinger with the Parks and Recreation says the tour is a good excuse to spend time outside and learn new things about the city many may not have heard before.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Those who paraded down Parnell Avenue during Monday’s Memorial Day Parade smiled and waved but, for many, Memorial Day elicits anything but joy. "We have two young men that were from Fort Wayne that we're recognizing today that were recent casualties," Barbara Eager with Fort Wayne Blue Star Mothers says.
WILLSHIRE, Ohio (WFFT) -- One Ohio business cleared their show room floor in preparation for their annual Memorial Day display. Aleta Weiss and her husband own Willshire Home Furnishings and, every year, they display local veterans' military uniforms. Weiss started the display with her father's World War II memorabilia and,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — On Tuesday, The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department officially revealed the restoration of all decorative knee portal components in the truss of the historic 19th century Wells Street Bridge at Promenade Park. Mayor Tom Henry, Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel and Manager...
Students are learning about an array of careers from people throughout Fort Wayne including the Red Cross, Turnstone, and even Fox 55. Croninger students learn about storytelling from Fox 55 reporter. Students are learning about an array of careers from people throughout Fort Wayne including the Red Cross, Turnstone, and...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Bikers are revving their engines, putting on their helmets, and hitting the road as summer approaches. One of those bikers is Austin Potts, who started riding a year ago for the adrenaline rush. “Younger people, even younger than me, just started to drive, they’re texting...
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a temporary road closure on State Road 124 in Wells County next week. Starting Monday, June 6, INDOT crews will be working on a structure replacement on S.R. 124 between Bluffton and Monroe. Work is expected...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A motorcycle crash sends one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. Police were called to the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and Sawmill Woods Boulevard around 6:37 p.m. Monday. The motorcyclist was going east on...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- ‘I just had to run a quick errand… I’ll crack the window open… I’ll park in the shade…’. Dr. Ben Ealing with the Pine Valley Veterinary Clinic has heard the excuses before. “The reality is, it doesn’t make a...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Leaders with the City of Fort Wayne on Tuesday provided an update on solid waste services. Leaders say the City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department is doing its best to help Red River to maintain operational levels for garbage and recycling collection. They...
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a temporary closure on State Road 109 in Noble County starting next week. INDOT says the closure of S.R. 109 is between Wolf Lake and Columbia City. Crews will replacing a culvert pipe between County Road...
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) — The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a late Monday afternoon motorcycle crash. Just before 5 p.m., deputies with the Huntington County Sheriff's Office were called to the intersection of C.R. 1100 North and C.R. 400 West in Clear Creek Township for a motorcycle crash with injuries.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting late Saturday night leaving one man dead on the city's south side. At 11:48 p.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard, less than a half-mile from South Side High School, after several people called 911 saying they heard multiple gunshots.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Two children are hospitalized after police say two children were accidentally shot in Fort Wayne late Tuesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street at 4:02 P.M. and found two children with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics treated both at...
