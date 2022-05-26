Phoenix police seeking suspect in murder of man sleeping on loading dock
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is seeking help finding a suspect after a man was murdered while sleeping on a loading dock last month. Robert Armstrong,...ktar.com
wow! poor dude. someone's dad or brother. so not right shame on you...you know who you are. and carma sucks. you will get yours.....
Comments / 2