ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police seeking suspect in murder of man sleeping on loading dock

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is seeking help finding a suspect after a man was murdered while sleeping on a loading dock last month. Robert Armstrong,...

ktar.com

Comments / 2

razors edge
5d ago

wow! poor dude. someone's dad or brother. so not right shame on you...you know who you are. and carma sucks. you will get yours.....

Reply
4
Related
KTAR.com

Police investigating after body of gunshot victim found near Phoenix landfill

PHOENIX – Police are investigating after a man who’d been shot was found dead near a landfill south of downtown Phoenix on Monday morning. Officers responded to a call about a shooting near Seventh Avenue and Magnolia Street, south of Interstate 17, around 7 a.m. and found the body, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Hit-and-run driver wanted for hitting person who was changing a tire on side of I-10 in west Phoenix: DPS

PHOENIX - Authorities are looking for the driver who allegedly hit a person who was changing a tire on the side of the freeway in west Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on May 27 just before 9:30 p.m., when the victim was changing a tire on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 10 near 51st Avenue, just east of the Loop 202.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

Police shoot, kill man who pointed gun at officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute near 24th Street and Cactus Road just before 7 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. While responding,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Cops: Gunfire at Phoenix house party kills 1 and injures 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a weekend house party in Phoenix, killing one young man and injuring five teens, police said. Phoenix police said Monday that they are trying to determine what led up to the shooting overnight Saturday into Sunday. Neighbors told KNXV-TV that they heard multiple gunshots before several vehicles drove away from the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

4 seriously injured in multivehicle crash at Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX – Four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday after a multivehicle crash in Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters were called to the intersection of 32nd Street and Baseline Road, where two cars had collided; one of the cars had been T-boned, they said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Police to unveil memorial for fallen Officer Ginarro New on Tuesday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday will unveil a memorial for Officer Ginarro New, who died last year in a collision with a red-light runner. The historical marker will be located at the southeast corner of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Loading Dock#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Silent Witness
KTAR.com

1 dead, 5 injured after house party shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead and five others have been injured after a shooting at a house party in west Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road and were informed about a shooting that took place after a party, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man killed, another released as police investigate Phoenix homicide

PHOENIX — Police were investigating a homicide that left a 49-year-old man dead in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Phoenix Police received a call around 6 p.m. Saturday about a man who was shot near the area of 39th and Grover avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com

Man claims self-defense in north Phoenix homicide: police

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 49-year-old man dead Saturday night in north Phoenix. Phoenix Police say they received a call of a man who had been shot in the chest at around 6 p.m. near 39th and Grovers Avenues. Once at the scene, officers found...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Suspect down in Phoenix after being shot by an officer

PHOENIX– Authorities are on the scene where a suspect is down in an officer involved shooting, Phoenix police said. The incident happened in the area of 2100 E. Poinsettia Dr. in Phoenix. Expect traffic restrictions in the immediate area. No other information was made immediately available.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

4 kids hospitalized after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three girls and a boy are in the hospital after a serious crash in Phoenix on Monday. It happened at 32nd Street and Baseline Road around 4 p.m. A total of five people were in the SUV. Police said the girls have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Officers said the boy, a 15-year-old, is in critical condition. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

More than 250 animals killed in Phoenix barn fire

Phoenix firefighters responded to a large barn fire on 67th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen on Saturday. Capt. Todd Keller says investigators found more than 250 dead animals. “One of the significant things about this was that making access to the barn was quite a distance, let alone they...
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

UPDATE: Robbery Suspect Identified and Arrested

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, Prescott Valley Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at 6150 State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The suspect identified as 41-year-old Tucson resident, Justin Mic Sudweeks, was taken into custody by the...
CHANDLER, AZ
KCJJ

Arizona man accused of assaulting man who asked him to check on his unconscious girlfriend outside IC bar

An Arizona man faces charges that he assaulted another man who asked him to check on his unconscious girlfriend outside a downtown Iowa City bar. Iowa City Police say the victim asked 26-year-old William Linardos of Tempe, Arizona to check on Linardos’ girlfriend, who passed out outside Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue just before 11:45 Friday night. Linardos allegedly responded by sucker-punching the man in the face, causing severe bleeding to his mouth and nose.
ABC 15 News

MCSO searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials say a pedestrian was walking near the curb when he was hit and killed by a vehicle near 54th Street and University Drive. The...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy