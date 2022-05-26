High School Girls Tennis: Homestead downs Dwenger in regional final

SALEM, Va. (WFFT) – The Trine University softball team dispatched the tenth best team in the country to secure their first ever appearance in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship Series. The team would defeat Berry College, who was ranked tenth in the latest NFCA national poll and seeded fifth among the final eight teams, by the score of 5-0. For the first time in Salem it was a new pitcher starting in the circle for the Thunder, junior Anna Koeppl (Perrysburg, Ohio / Perrysburg) who would hold the Vikings off the base paths in the first inning. In the second she would allow a hit and would hit a batter, but was able to work out of the jam to keep the game scoreless.

