ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

High School Girls Tennis: Homestead downs Dwenger in regional final

By Justin Prince
wfft.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Homestead...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

High School Baseball: Sectional Final Roundup (5/30)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from seven area sectional final baseball games. Class 4A - Sectional 5 (DeKalb) Class 4A - Sectional 6 (Huntington North) Homestead 10, Wayne 0 (5 innings) Class 3A - Sectional 21 (Jimtown) Wawasee 9, NorthWood 5. Class...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Thunder finish as national runner-ups

SALEM, Va. (WFFT) – The Trine University softball team finishes the 2022 season as national runner up in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship after a 3-0 loss to Christopher Newport University in the second game of the final series. The second-place finish is the best in the program's history.
SALEM, VA
wfft.com

Trine earns first ever trip to NCAA Division III Softball Championship Series

SALEM, Va. (WFFT) – The Trine University softball team dispatched the tenth best team in the country to secure their first ever appearance in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship Series. The team would defeat Berry College, who was ranked tenth in the latest NFCA national poll and seeded fifth among the final eight teams, by the score of 5-0. For the first time in Salem it was a new pitcher starting in the circle for the Thunder, junior Anna Koeppl (Perrysburg, Ohio / Perrysburg) who would hold the Vikings off the base paths in the first inning. In the second she would allow a hit and would hit a batter, but was able to work out of the jam to keep the game scoreless.
SALEM, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
wfft.com

Fort Wayne bats come alive in series opener with Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps dominated the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 9-1, at Dow Diamond on Tuesday night. Six of Fort Wayne’s nine runs came in the second inning. The big inning began with a base hit from first basemen Lucas Dunn,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Wolf leads TinCaps to 6-1 victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind.0 (WFFT) -- Behind a masterful pitching performance by Jackson Wolf, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate), 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. The left-hander from the Columbus, Ohio, area struck out a professional career-high 11 batters over 6...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne community reflects on importance of Memorial Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Honoring the fallen here in Northeast Indiana and beyond. For many families in Fort Wayne, Memorial Day Weekend is an opportunity to spend time with loved ones. “We wanted to get the kids out here to get off their devices and get some good sun...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Historic 19th Century Wells Street Bridge Project t Promenade Park finished

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — On Tuesday, The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department officially revealed the restoration of all decorative knee portal components in the truss of the historic 19th century Wells Street Bridge at Promenade Park. Mayor Tom Henry, Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel and Manager...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Girls#The Homestead#Wfft
wfft.com

Fort Wayne motorcyclist seriously hurt in St. Joe Center Road crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A motorcycle crash sends one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. Police were called to the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and Sawmill Woods Boulevard around 6:37 p.m. Monday. The motorcyclist was going east on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

64 units drive in Memorial Day parade, somber day for many participants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Those who paraded down Parnell Avenue during Monday’s Memorial Day Parade smiled and waved but, for many, Memorial Day elicits anything but joy. "We have two young men that were from Fort Wayne that we're recognizing today that were recent casualties," Barbara Eager with Fort Wayne Blue Star Mothers says.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Croninger students learn about storytelling from Fox 55 reporter

Students are learning about an array of careers from people throughout Fort Wayne including the Red Cross, Turnstone, and even Fox 55. Croninger students learn about storytelling from Fox 55 reporter. Students are learning about an array of careers from people throughout Fort Wayne including the Red Cross, Turnstone, and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Sweet Breeze Boat Tours launch for the 2022 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Fort Wayne brought back the Sweet Breeze Boat Tours this weekend. Chuck Reddinger with the Parks and Recreation says the tour is a good excuse to spend time outside and learn new things about the city many may not have heard before.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
wfft.com

S.R. 124 to close for small structure replacement

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a temporary road closure on State Road 124 in Wells County next week. Starting Monday, June 6, INDOT crews will be working on a structure replacement on S.R. 124 between Bluffton and Monroe. Work is expected...
BLUFFTON, IN
wfft.com

Tom's Donuts by Lake James sets Guinness World Record

One northeast Indiana business now holds a Guinness World Record. Tom’s Donuts on Lake James, just outside of Angola, set the record for the most freshly made donuts sold in eight hours on Saturday. Tags. Indiana. Tom's Donuts by Lake James sets Guinness World Record. Tom’s Donuts set the...
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Two children hospitalized after shooting on Andrew Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Two children are hospitalized after police say two children were accidentally shot in Fort Wayne late Tuesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street at 4:02 P.M. and found two children with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics treated both at...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy