RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to Sky Vista Parkway will begin soon as part of the RTC’s upcoming construction project. The RTC is excited to begin a new construction project to improve Sky Vista Parkway in the North Valleys. The project limits are on Sky Vista Parkway from Silver Lake Road to just east of Vista Knoll Parkway. As part of the project, the RTC will widen the road from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction. There will also be improvements for other roadway users.

RENO, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO