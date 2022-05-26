ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit daycare center plagued with break-ins from same suspect - despite Green Light cameras

By Randy Wimbley
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Take a good look at this burglar said to be targeting a Detroit daycare center. "So this is the window he came in Monday morning," said Denise Lomax. Lomax owns Childstar Development and showed FOX 2 where the man broke into her daycare center on the city’s...

james bagos
5d ago

If the guy is using a ddot bus find the drivers on that route and show them. They know most of the people riding their busses on the daily. At least ask the ddot drivers to watch for him. Can’t get much easier than that.

