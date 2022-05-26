ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Developments in Ukraine: May 26

By VOA News
Voice of America
 6 days ago

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:. 5:15 a.m.: Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that reporters from Western countries will be expelled from Russia if YouTube GOOGL.O blocks access to...

www.voanews.com

The Independent

Ukraine news — live: Russia’s nuclear forces uses ballistic missile launchers in drill

The Russian defence ministry said its nuclear forces are holding drills in the country’s northeast in Ivanovo province shortly after the US confirmed it will dispatch advanced rockets to boost Ukraine’s position on the negotiation table with Moscow.The defence ministry officials said that close to 1,000 servicemen exercised intense manoeuvres using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers.This comes as the war rages in Ukraine’s eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk where the Russian troops fought to take complete control of the territory.With its concentrated efforts, Russia has pounded Sievierodonetsk — one of the two provinces of Donbas — and destroyed nearly all critical infrastructure in the Luhansk city, regional governor Sehiy Gaidai said.At least 60 per cent of the residential property was damaged beyond repair, he said. Read More Why did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedWhat we’ve learnt in 100 days of war between Ukraine and RussiaFamily who fled war in Ukraine reunite with dog after eight weeks of quarantineThe economic war on Russia is Ukraine’s best hope
Voice of America

Zelenskyy Seeking More Help from Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the European Council Monday as he pushes for more help for Ukraine and more pressure on Russia to end its invasion. European Council President Charles Michel said in a letter ahead of a two-day session that Ukraine is “showing incredible courage and dignity in the face of the Russian aggression and atrocities.”
Voice of America

EU Seeks to Break Deadlock on Russian Oil Ban Before Summit

Brussels — Ambassadors from the 27 European Union member states on Sunday examined a compromise that could enable them to break the deadlock on a Russian oil embargo ahead of an emergency summit in Brussels this week. The bloc's officials fear the absence of an agreement will cast a...
Reuters

Denmark votes on closer EU defence ties on Russia concerns

COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - Danes vote on Wednesday to decide whether to join the European Union's defence policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security. Denmark is the only member of the 27...
Voice of America

Russia Taking Command of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine Officials Concede

Russia has taken control of half or more of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk that plays a pivotal role in Moscow’s attempt to capture the industrial Donbas region, the city’s mayor and a Ukrainian regional governor acknowledged Tuesday. Luhansk’s regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said that after days...
Voice of America

EU Leaders Agree on Partial Embargo on Russian Oil

Brussels — European Union leaders reached a compromise Monday to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of sanctions that was blocked by Hungary. The watered-down embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary...
Voice of America

600 Russians Suspected of War Crimes, Says Ukraine’s Top Prosecutor

Ukraine’s top prosecutor says she has identified more than 600 Russians suspected of war crimes. Criminal prosecutions already have started for 80 of the suspects, which include “top military, politicians and propaganda agents of Russia," Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told a news conference in The Hague. Estonia, Latvia,...
Voice of America

Ukraine Court Sentences 2 Russian Soldiers for Shelling Civilians

A Ukrainian court sentenced two Russian soldiers to 11½-year prison terms on Tuesday after they had pleaded guilty last week to indiscriminately shelling civilian targets in the Kharkiv region, from across the border in Russia. Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov heard the verdict as they stood in a reinforced...
Voice of America

France Denounces Iran's Seizure of Two Greek Tankers

Paris — Iran's seizure of two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Gulf waters is "a serious violation of international law," France's foreign ministry said Sunday, calling for the immediate release of the ships and their crews. Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized the Greek tankers in the Persian Gulf on Friday, days...
Voice of America

Fierce Fighting Erupts on Streets of Sievierodonetsk in Eastern Ukraine

Fierce fighting has erupted on the streets of the eastern Ukraine city of Sievierodonetsk, with Kyiv’s forces trying desperately to fight off the Russian onslaught. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy characterized the situation as "indescribably difficult." In a televised speech, he described capturing Sievierodonetsk as "a fundamental task for the occupiers" and said Ukraine was doing all it could to protect the city from a Russian takeover.
Voice of America

Russia Sanctions Seen Loosening Moscow’s Grip on Central Asia

WASHINGTON — Russia’s influence in the former Soviet republics of Central Asia is expected to decline as its overstretched military struggles in Ukraine and its economy suffers shocks from the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, according to experts. Russia has long enjoyed leverage over...
Voice of America

EU Bans Most Russian Oil Imports

The European Union (EU) has agreed to ban the majority of Russian oil imports. The agreement marks the biggest move yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Western nations have sought to punish Russia economically for its aggression. But targeting the energy sector has proven difficult.
Voice of America

US to Send ‘Advanced Rocket Systems’ to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he decided to provide Ukraine with “more advanced rocket systems and munitions” as part of U.S. efforts to help the Ukrainian fight against a Russian invasion now in its fourth month. Biden wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times...
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: EU passes new sanctions to ban most Russian oil

European Union leaders agree to on a new round of sanctions against Russia that includes a ban on most Russian oil. Russian forces continue making gains in a strategic eastern Ukrainian city, and a look at a new film celebrating 75 years of UNICEF. European Union leaders agree to on...
