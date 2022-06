JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man died Tuesday morning after being found shot in the street in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. After receiving multiple calls about shots being fired, officers responded to Trout River Boulevard and Lem Turner Road at 2:50 a.m., where they found a man in the roadway who had been shot. The man is believed to be in his 30s.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO