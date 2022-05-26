ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Sony Music Extends Program for Unrecouped Artists and Songwriters

By Glenn Peoples
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore legacy artists and songwriters are going to be able to profit from the boom in streaming and other digital royalties after Sony Music Group expands its program for paying royalties to more artists with unrecouped royalty balances, chairman Rob Stringer announced Wednesday evening (May 25) during a presentation to Sony...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Sprite Taps James Blake, Coi Leray & More For Global Music Program

Click here to read the full article. Sprite is going global with their new music program, Sprite Limelight, and the initiative has rounded up a diverse collective of acts to execute the project, which is all about keeping your cool. Today, Billboard announced the program, which sees Grammy-winning super-producer James Blake spearheading the project. For his role, Blake was tasked with providing a central hook in line with the brand’s new narrative, Heat Happens. The messaging encourages folks to turn to Sprite to help cool down in the face of everyday challenges. Blake took that philosophy and provided a simple hook...
MUSIC
Billboard

Why Is Vinyl Getting So Expensive?

On May 20, Universal Music Group raised its wholesale prices on roughly 2,400 vinyl titles, adding new pressure to a format struggling to keep up with increased demand, supply chain issues and skyrocketing materials costs. Whether the vinyl boom will suffer from sticker shock remains to be seen, but retail prices are climbing.
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Scraps 2022 International Concerts

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg is scrapping all international dates from his 2022 calendar, blaming “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”. As previously reported, the rap star had postponed his forthcoming tour of Australia, what was to be his first visit there since 2014. Those shows are “looking likely” to be rescheduled to February 2023, say the promoters for that planned outing, TEG MJR. In a statement posted to his Instagram account, Snoop confirms he’s “canceling all upcoming non-U.S. tour dates” for the remainder of 2022, citing “family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects” among factors. The Doggfather “regrets” the cancellations....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Chris Martin Says It ‘Would Be Hard’ For Coldplay to Top ‘My Universe’ Collab With BTS

Click here to read the full article. Once you’re reached the very top, where is there to go, really? That’s the happy conundrum Coldplay found themselves in after their global smash collaboration with BTS, “My Universe,” gave the band their first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in 14 years. “We’ve sort of come to the end of doing singles as Coldplay, I think we’ve probably finished doing that,” singer Chris Martin told Billboard backstage just before the band’s first of two sold-out nights at Chicago’s Soldier Field over the weekend. “‘My Universe’ felt like, ‘well, we can’t go...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Stringer
Billboard

Bo Burnham Drops Hour-Plus of Unreleased ‘Inside’ Footage

Click here to read the full article. Bo Burnham found a memorable way to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his award-winning Netflix special, Bo Burnham: Inside. On Monday, the 31-year-old performer took to social media to announce he was sharing 63 minutes of previously unseen footage that had been recorded for Inside, which Netflix released on May 30, 2021. The footage is entitled THE INSIDE OUTTAKES and was posted to YouTube, where Burnham explained that the segments were filmed from March to May of 2020, and that he edited them over the past two months. “A year ago today, i released a special called inside,” the Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous alum wrote....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Snoop Dogg (a.k.a DJ Snoopadelic) to DJ on 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: On Tuesday (May 31), MTV announced that Awkwafina will present the comedic genius award to Jack Black on the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Other presenters on that show include Billy Eichner, Chris Evans and Rebel Wilson. MTV also announced that famed DJ D-Nice will take the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which will follow the aforementioned show. Nicole Richie will also present on the Unscripted show. UPDATE: On Thursday (May 26), MTV announced that Jack Black will receive the comedic genius award at the 2022 MTV Movie...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Pink Floyd Is Officially on TikTok

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd has joined TikTok, the band announced on Monday (May 30). After just one day on the app, the veteran English psych rockers have have amassed more than 7,500 followers and shared two different videos. The first features a hypnotic spinning pyramid set to “Breathe (In the Air)” to commemorate the pending 50-year anniversary of their seminal album The Dark Side of the Moon, which turns half-a-century old next spring. Posted just hours later, Pink Floyd’s second video is more straightforward in heralding their arrival on the popular social media platform. Text appears on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Seventeen’s Joshua Recalls How the Group Prepared to Record Their First English-Language Single ‘Darl+ing’

Click here to read the full article. SEVENTEEN joined Apply Music 1’s The Chart Show with Brooke Reese on Tuesday (May 31), where the K-pop group discussed their freshly released fourth studio album Face The Sun, which features their first-ever English language single, “Darl+ing.” “All of our members kind of had a hard time at first, pronouncing all the words because they were all in English,” Joshua explained of recording the song, adding that the group was “practicing all the time” and asking American-born group members Joshua and Vernon for advice on the language. “But in the end, we came out with...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Royalties#Sony Music Group#Warner Music#Unrecouped#Sony Corp
Billboard

Liam Gallagher Heading For U.K. Chart Title With ‘C’Mon You Know’

Click here to read the full article. Liam Gallagher is on track for his fourth post-Oasis U.K. No. 1, with C’Mon You Know (Warner Records). The Manchester singer leads the midweek chart with his third and latest solo album, and he’s poised to dethrone Harry Styles in the process, as Harry’s House (Columbia) dips 1-2. Gallagher already has chart crowns with 2017’s As You Were, 2019’s Why Me? Why Not and 2020’s live effort MTV Unplugged, and, with Oasis, a perfect seven No. 1s from seven studio albums. If C’Mon You Know holds its ground when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Friday,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Christina Aguilera’s ‘La Tormenta’ EP & Sultry Tini Collab Have Arrived: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. After postponing the release of her new EP La Tormenta, Christina Aguilera finally released the five-track production, including her highly anticipated collaboration with Tini, “Sueltame.” She tweeted the news on Memorial Day (May 30). Part of her Spanish-language album — which follows the six-track EP La Fuerza released in January — La Tormenta is home to five tracks that not only continue to showcase Xtina’s powerful vocals singing in Spanish, but also her experimental ability to tap into reggaeton and other Latin rhythmic melodies while keeping her pop essence. “Sueltame” marks the EP’s focus single...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘BTS Radio’ Breaks Record for Biggest Show of 2022 on Apple Music

Click here to read the full article. BTS launched their new Apple Music weekly limited series on Saturday (May 28), and within days, the show is already breaking records. Apple Music revealed on Tuesday (May 31) via Twitter that the superstar group “broke the record for biggest show of the year with their debut episode of #BTSRadio on Apple Music 1.” #BTSARMY you did it! 💜@BTS_twt broke the record for biggest show of the year with their debut episode of #BTSRadio on Apple Music 1.https://t.co/TOArpBXpd8@bts_bighit #BTS_Proof #BTS pic.twitter.com/5mWd7d2gG1 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 29, 2022 The three-episode limited BTS Radio: Past & Present series will air weekly,...
MUSIC
Billboard

HONOR & Billboard Team Up For Global Buzz Playlist: Harry Styles, Yuna & More

Click here to read the full article. HONOR and Billboard have joined forces for an electric playlist featuring some of the most buzzworthy acts from all around the world. In celebration of the global tech brand’s newest release, the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, the global sounds of the UK, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Italy, Germany and Spain have been compiled into a 30-track playlist for your listening pleasure. Scroll on below to bask in the Global Buzz playlist featuring the likes of Harry Styles, Yuna, Becky G and more, a compilation that can be enjoyed using the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, of course. More from BillboardMakin' Tracks: Cody Johnson Finds the Artful Path to Being 'Human'Selena Gomez's Affordable Skincare Routine Includes This $10 Gel Mask & Other Budget-Friendly Products You Can Buy Right NowAespa Announces Release Date for Second Mini Album 'Girls': Here's When It Arrives
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Covers a Haunting Alanis Morissette Classic for ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson invited fans to Tuesday’s (May 31) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and wowed them with her haunting take on Alanis Morissette‘s 1998 track “Uninvited.” “Like anyone would be/ I am flattered by your fascination with me/ Like any hot-blooded woman/ I have simply wanted an object to crave/ Must be strangely exciting/ To watch the stoic squirm/ Must be somewhat heartening/ To watch shepherd need shepherd,” the talk show host sang before launching into the eerie minor key of the chorus. Released in February 1998, the track was Morissette’s first follow-up to...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Which Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of May 2022? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. May has officially come to an end, and Billboard has compiled some of the best Latin collaborations released in the past 31 days for our readers to pick their favorite one. This month’s list includes 11 collaborations featured in our weekly First Stream Latin playlist. Among them are Kany Garcia and Alejandro Sanz’s dreamy “Muero,” Cazzu and Maria Becerra’s latest joint effort “Malefica,” and Silvestre Dangond’s first-ever collab with his son Monaco in “No Tenemos La Culpa,” to name a few. Bizarrap and Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Sessions #23” was voted the best Latin collab...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Soars in Streams Thanks to ‘Stranger Things’: Inside the Preliminary Spotify Gains

Click here to read the full article. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush’s classic 1985 single, has received an explosion of new interest thanks to its use in the recently premiered fourth season of Stranger Things – and while next week’s Billboard charts will reflect its overall surge, new data from Spotify demonstrates the Netflix series’ impact on its streaming totals thus far. According to data collected by Spotify on Monday (May 30), “Running Up That Hill” posted an 8,700% increase in global streams compared to its total on Thursday (May 26), the day prior to the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Named ‘Maxim’ Creative Director & Global Ambassador of Sports Gambling Brand MaximBet

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj shared the news Tuesday (May 31) that she’s become the global ambassador for MaximBet, the sports betting lifestyle brand launched by Maxim last year. As part of the collaboration, the superstar rapper will become creative director for Maxim magazine and collaborate with MaximBet on merchandise, events, fan experiences, other partnerships, branding and more. She will also advise MaximBet’s current board of directors. “I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration,” Minaj said in a statement. “Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Just How Much Did Harry Styles’ Album Earn in One Week?

Vinyl is expensive to manufacture and complicated to ship, even without the long backlogs at pressing plants stretched beyond capacity. To get a sense of why it’s worth it, consider this: Harry Styles’ new Harry’s House album sold $4.49 million worth of vinyl records in its first week in stores in the U.S. alone, according to a Billboard estimate. That revenue came from 182,000 copies – the highest total since Luminate and its predecessor companies began tracking sales in 1991.
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s 25 Best Songs: Critics’ Picks

Picking the 25 best Bad Bunny songs isn’t an easy task, but we’ve stepped up to the challenge. Since releasing his debut album X100PRE in 2018, which then cemented him as a bona fide trap and reggaeton artist, El Conejo Malo has kept fans on the edge of their seats as he’s branched out to experiment with other sounds such as dembow, mambo, indie-pop and rock-alternative. His ability to oscillate between genres — at times in one single song — is what makes him one of the most fascinating artists today.
MUSIC
Billboard

Japan’s YOASOBI Releases New Song ‘Sukida’ Alongside Story by Eto Mori

Click here to read the full article. J-pop duo YOASOBI dropped its latest single called “Sukida” on Monday (May 30). The song was born from a collaborative project between the “Into the Night” pair and four Naoki Prize-winning female authors, who wrote stories based on the theme of “a story to read when you do [something] for the first time.” “Sukida” was inspired by the story “Hikari no tane” (“Seed of Light”) by Eto Mori, included in the collection Hajimete no (“…for the first time”). The tale comes with a subtitle that roughly translates to “the Story to Read When You Tell...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Engineer Nickie Jon Pabon on Helping Jack Harlow Sound Like a Superstar From the Studio to the Stage

Click here to read the full article. On “Like a Blade of Grass” from Jack Harlow’s latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, he raps, “Some of these girls in the mix more than engineers.” But no one’s more in the mix than Harlow’s longtime engineer Nickie Jon Pabón, who chuckles at the “nutty ass line.” “Some people aren’t going to understand that, but he did it for the people that do,” he tells Billboard over Zoom during rehearsals for Harlow’s performance at Forecastle Festival in his Louisville, Ky. hometown over the weekend. Describing himself as the “creative backbone for everybody...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy