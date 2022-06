LAKE ORION — The Oxford Wildcats methodically dispatched the Davison Cardinals 4-1 in the district semifinals Tuesday night. “The girls played well. Coming off that huge win on Friday against Clarkston, being behind until the last four minutes then going to overtime and winning it, but it was great. It was a whole team effort from top to bottom,” Oxford head coach John Thaler said.

