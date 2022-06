FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Rain or shine, veterans were celebrated on Memorial Day in the City of Lakes. ”Honoring the veterans who have gone before us and a number of them didn’t come back,” said Melvin Langford, who served in the Vietnam War. “There was one in particular that I was in service with, he didn’t make it back and his name is on the wall at Washington D.C.”

FAIRMONT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO