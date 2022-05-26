ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Lenovo posts 6.8% rise in Q4 revenue

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - China’s Lenovo Group posted a 6.8% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, its slowest growth in six quarters, as people shopped for fewer of its personal computers after months of strong pandemic demand.

Revenue rose to $16.694 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from $15.63 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

