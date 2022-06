TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Record fuel prices could make many Floridians less willing to evacuate if they are threatened by hurricanes, the AAA auto club said. With the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida at a near-record $4.57 on Tuesday, AAA released survey results that said 42 percent of Floridians might be hesitant about getting out of harm’s way because of fuel prices. "Prices at the pump are likely to remain high throughout the summer," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "So, if you’re worried about evacuation costs, it may be a good idea to start setting aside some money now."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO