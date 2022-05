COURTHOUSE — The City Council on Tuesday, May 17, unanimously voted to prohibit fishing from the beach at Little Island Park during the day in the resort season. The measure was meant to avoid fishing from the beach when people are swimming at the popular park in Sandbridge, and it does not limit fishing from the pier. The council in April deferred the matter after a group representing local anglers expressed concern about the restrictions.

