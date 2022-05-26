ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Noah Greni-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

By Ben Burns
kotatv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Noah Greni delivered in a big way at...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

kotatv.com

High school cowboys compete through muddy conditions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite Monday’s heavy rainfall, the Back when they Bucked All-Day Rodeo went on as planned. Ben Burns has highlights from the high school showcase as young cowboys got down and dirty in the mud and dirt.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Marshals can’t wrangle Beef in home finale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their final home game of the regular season, turnovers and special teams woes got the best of the Rapid City Marshals as they fell to the Omaha Beef 44-25. Ben Burns has highlights from the first half.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

New sculptures added to Downtown Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Standing on Main Street in Sturgis, you may see some empty pedestals on the street corners. That is because four new sculptures are being added to the Sturgis Art Walk. On June 3 there will be the official unveiling of the new sculptures. While some have...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Consumers stay resilient, despite increased gas prices

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer tourism season in the Black Hills. Many out-of-state license plates were spotted at attractions and on the roads as tourists flocked to the area this weekend. However, did high prices at the pump impact vacation plans?. Some...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

2-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 16 for 48 minutes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 3 people were taken to the hospital after a serious two vehicle crash this afternoon. The crash happened around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon 5 miles west of Rapid City and closed Highway 16 for 48 minutes. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 78-year-old woman driving...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

It’s not the Medieval Age, it’s the Black Hills Renaissance Faire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The second Black Hills Renaissance Faire was on May 28 and May 29 in Lead, SD. Booths and people dressed in medieval-themed costumes filled Manuel Brothers Park overlooking the Homestake Open Cut. Last year, the fair was celebrated with 1,500 people and fair officials estimate...
LEAD, SD
kotatv.com

RCPD officer shoots woman following high-speed chase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was shot by a Rapid City police officer following a pursuit from North Rapid into Rapid Valley early Tuesday morning. The woman’s name nor her condition has been released at the time this story was posted. “Any time we have a shooting...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

Two fires broke out, one located a mile and a half south of Keystone and the other near Mount Rushmore on Monday. The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and 100 acres with 15 threatened structures, according to the Great Plains Fire Information Center and they say more resources are on their way to battle the fire. The other fire near Keystone is a mile and a half south of town and its size has been downgraded to 15 acres and they’re now doing burnout operations and mop-up on that fire.
KEYSTONE, SD
kotatv.com

See how much land in South Dakota is owned by the federal government

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - (Stacker) - The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division...
Comments / 0

