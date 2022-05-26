Developing countries love the Metaverse, rich nations not keen: WEF survey

The Russian defence ministry said its nuclear forces are holding drills in the country’s northeast in Ivanovo province shortly after the US confirmed it will dispatch advanced rockets to boost Ukraine’s position on the negotiation table with Moscow.The defence ministry officials said that close to 1,000 servicemen exercised intense manoeuvres using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers.This comes as the war rages in Ukraine’s eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk where the Russian troops fought to take complete control of the territory.With its concentrated efforts, Russia has pounded Sievierodonetsk — one of the two provinces of Donbas — and destroyed nearly all critical infrastructure in the Luhansk city, regional governor Sehiy Gaidai said.At least 60 per cent of the residential property was damaged beyond repair, he said. Read More Why did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedWhat we’ve learnt in 100 days of war between Ukraine and RussiaFamily who fled war in Ukraine reunite with dog after eight weeks of quarantineThe economic war on Russia is Ukraine’s best hope

MILITARY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO