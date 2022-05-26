ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developing countries love the Metaverse, rich nations not keen: WEF survey

By Cointelegraph Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloping countries have more than double the amount of people positive that the Metaverse will impact their lives and they'd use it daily in comparison to developed countries. Excitement for the Metaverse and virtual or augmented reality (VR/AR) is much greater in developing countries than in high-income countries according...

