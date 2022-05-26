ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas shooter's grandfather says he wasn't aware his grandson had purchased AR-15 rifles: 'If I had known, I would've reported him'

By Cheryl Teh
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following Tuesday's shooting.

AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

  • Rolando Reyes, the grandfather of the Texas school shooter, has spoken out.
  • Reyes said he did not know his grandson was in possession of two AR-15 rifles.
  • "I'm against all that," Reyes said during an interview with ABC News.

The grandfather of the gunman behind Tuesday's mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has spoken out about his grandson.

In a video interview, Rolando Reyes, 72, told ABC's Matt Gutman that he did not know his grandson had recently bought two AR-15 rifles.

"I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons," Reyes told the outlet. "I hate when I see all the news, all those people that get shot. I'm against all that."

Reyes, who has a criminal record and is not allowed to have a weapon at home, said of his grandson: "I didn't know he had weapons or nothing."

"If I would've known, I would've reported him," he told ABC.

Separately, Reyes told The New York Post that he despises weapons. When asked by The Post if he thought his grandson had planned the shooting, Reyes said he did not know.

"I can't say whether he was planning to do this or not," Reyes said, per the outlet. "That's a question that's going to haunt me for the rest of my life."

Reyes said that his grandson spent a lot of time in his room and did not go to school.

"It still hasn't sunk in," Reyes said of the incident. His wife, the gunman's grandmother, was also shot and critically injured on Tuesday.

Authorities revealed on Wednesday that the gunman had purchased two guns right after his 18th birthday . The gunman also wrote in Facebook messages that he would shoot his grandmother and attack an elementary school moments before the shooting began.

The mass shooting at the school has left at least 21 people, including 19 children, dead . The gunman was killed at the scene by law enforcement officers.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 63

Teresa Smith
6d ago

Where did your grandson get the money to buy two assault weapons? You say he spent all the time in his room.. dropped out of high school. Did you ever talk to your grandson? He lived in your home? Did he have a job?? Hey Mom.. why didn’t you lay down some rules along with your parents? You both dropped the ball on this kid.

Reply(20)
18
Blu Blood
3d ago

How can you report someone that didn't have a mental illness or did not have a criminal record it's easy to say that now but this is the situation no one wanted it's a situation no one knew he was going to do this is the problem at 18 you can't make a true decision but yet we we recruit them in the military we cannot have 1 thing and then do the other it should be legally 21 across-the-board

Reply
5
Fred Hollie
5d ago

You knew he had brought two AR-15 assult rifle. it never occurred to you why at 18 where did he get the money to purchase guns and ammo from you and you wife. I'm not sure how your grandson had lived with you, and you never saw no signs of problems or behavior issue, if not you have a serious problem yourself. That's bad sleeping under the same rooftop with an enemy. God help us all.

Reply(11)
7
