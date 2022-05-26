ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Spare us your thoughts and prayers. Do your damn job.

By Bob Lewis
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 6 days ago
A masked man in attendance at the massive 2020 gun rights rally around the Virginia Capitol. (Ned Oliver/ Virginia Mercury)

It’s an appallingly familiar plotline. Only the names and places change.

Tuesday, it was Uvalde, Texas. Ten days earlier, it was Buffalo. Before that it was Boulder, or Sandy Hook, or Orlando, or Columbine. It was Virginia Beach and Virginia Tech.

It goes this way: bloody mass murder is carried out by man (isn’t it always?) carrying weapons of war against innocents, usually people he never knew or were no threat to him. Usually, he takes the easy way out and turns the weapon on himself as the police move in. His ignominious remains are anonymously laid in a forgotten coward’s tomb.

Americans sit stunned, breathless,  even crying as they were Tuesday afternoon on my flight as it arrived at O’Hare in Chicago. As the plane taxied toward the gate and passengers toggled their mobile devices off airplane mode after a four-hour flight from Los Angeles, gasps, horrified exclamations and sobs could be heard throughout the cabin as they saw news alerts of the fresh Texas horror that unfolded while we jetted east at nine miles a minute 37,000 feet over the vast Southwestern desert.

“Oh God! It’s happened again! Nine children in their school in Texas – I don’t know how you pronounce the name,” cried one woman several rows forward. While most passengers grabbed their bags from overhead bins and rushed for connecting flights, many others remained seated, transfixed by the news. A young woman with an outline of the state of North Carolina tattooed on the inside of her forearm who was seated with her elementary school-aged son and daughter in the row directly in front of me cradled her children to her with one arm as she scanned her screen. Her hand appeared to tremble.

News anchors and camera crews parachute into this latest town in hell’s own traveling carnival of gore and, to the utter dismay of every sentient being on earth, thrust cameras and mics into the faces of emotionally shattered relatives and ask them how they feel.

Then the body politic weighs in after it’s had a moment to focus-group its talking points. There are “thoughts and prayers” – always lots and lots of thoughts and prayers – because they require no actual expenditure or measurable commitment to change. Some, mostly Democrats, reflexively voice righteous but empty outrage that the military-grade firearms and high-capacity ammo magazines engineered as anti-personnel military battlefield weapons were so easily obtained and used.

Others, usually Republicans and their National Rifle Association enablers, extend sympathies to the families and instantly begin dissembling, as Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott did yesterday. The militantly pro-gun all-hat-and-no-cattle governor called for mental health reforms, remarkably not even acknowledging that a truly despicable nihilist on his 18th birthday procured such withering firepower without so much as an eye being batted or a question raised. You got the cash, you get the gun, son. Yee Haw, and Gawd bless Texas!

Then the days, weeks and months pass. The spray-tan talking heads and their satellite trucks disappear. Families are left alone to the crushing, never-ending sorrow of an eternally empty seat at the dinner table, a closet full of children’s clothes and toys to give away, and a lifetime of nightmares that only worsen when they wake. Then, like the parents of Sandy Hook and Tech, the bright lights return, and they get asked to relive the horror the next time there’s another gun atrocity.

And there’s always a next time, when the whole nauseating saga replays itself, step by contemptible step. If it were a book or a play, critics would rightly savage it as a failure, a lazy and cliché attempt at modern-day tragedy.

The United States is a nation awash in firearms and lacking the political will to enact commonsense reforms to address it. Efforts to restrict access to the kinds of cutting-edge, rapid-fire, mass-killing instruments that are the weapon of choice in massacres like these fail routinely at both the federal and state level.

Why? Because pro-weaponry absolutists and their organized advocates are a force in Republican politics. So extreme are some of these paranoid bunker dwellers that they contend arsenals up to and including anti-aircraft and tank-busting weaponry are guaranteed to their private arsenals by the Second Amendment.

Never mind that such a position is grossly out of step with overall U.S. sentiment. Fresh polling by Morning Consult and POLITICO shows that 59 percent of Americans surveyed felt it was “very” or “somewhat” important to pass tougher gun laws compared to just 13 percent who felt it was “not too important” or “not important at all.”

But politics today, in both parties, is all about appeasing the base – an apt collective descriptor at several levels. That’s because to win in November, you must first win the nomination in the spring.

A child crosses under caution tape at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, during the mass shooting, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Only the most hard-bitten activists show up for primaries or nominating conventions. From the right, they’re hell-bent on protecting laissez faire, open-air gun bazaars and trade marts on one hand while ensuring that government dictates women’s most intimate reproductive autonomy decisions on the other. And because of the way partisan reapportionment works in most states, it’s possible to engineer state legislative or U.S. House districts capable of electing Vladimir Putin if he were the Republican nominee.

It all boils down to this: Republicans and their fellow travelers have rarely been forced to own their all-out obstruction of even modest restraints on firearms access and the toll it exacts in blood and funerals.

There are a few exceptions, including a notable one in Virginia.

In 2019, Republicans ruled the General Assembly and had a fighting chance to hold their lock on legislative power that fall as Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam fought for his political life after a photo of two men – one in blackface and the other in a Klan robe – was found on his medical school yearbook page.

It changed when a heavily armed malcontent entered the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and killed a dozen people before police officers put him out of his misery. In one of the best pivots in Virginia politics, Northam and his party shifted the narrative to the fresh carnage. He smartly put GOP gun-lobby acolytes who ruled the Senate and House of Delegates on the record in opposition by calling the General Assembly into a special summer session to consider tightening gun laws. Playing to their base, the Republicans summarily adjourned the session less than an hour after it convened, taking no action. In November, voters gave Democrats majorities in both chambers.

Special session on guns: A big crowd, a quick adjournment, a post-election punt and a confusing charade

In the subsequent two years of Democratic rule, the commonwealth passed several gun-control bills. That included restoring a Gov. Doug Wilder-era limit of one handgun purchase per month, universal background checks on gun buyers, a mandatory 48-hour window for owners to report stolen or lost guns, a “red-flag” law giving police the power to temporarily seize guns from people deemed a threat and penalizing people who recklessly leave loaded guns in the reach of a child.

One law that eluded the Democrats’ brief season of gun reforms was a ban on the sale of assault-style semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines – exactly the sort of weapon used in this month’s mass murders in Buffalo and Uvalde. After passage in the House of Delegates, four moderate Democratic senators concerned about codifying in law what constitutes an assault rifle and the prospect of criminalizing widely owned weapons sided with Republicans to sink the bill in the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020.

Va. Senate committee blocks assault weapon bill; four Democrats vote to push it to 2021

In all the world, only the United States permits such universal, unfettered and indiscriminate access to firearms and the horrifying scale of death and desolation that results from it. It’s not a problem that’s beyond a solution.

After the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by 19 foreign terrorists who commandeered jetliners and used them to kill 3,000 innocent Americans in Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Congress quickly passed tough and effective legislation that, 21 years on, has prevented a repeat of such an act of war.

Yet in 2020, there were 45,222 U.S. gun-related deaths. Broken down to an average monthly basis, that exceeded the 9/11 total by 25 percent. Of that total, 97 percent were a form of homicide or the taking of a human life: 24,292, or 54 percent, by suicide; 19,384, or 43 percent, were murder. The rest were either accidental, involved law-enforcement or were of indeterminate circumstances, according to the Pew Research Center .

But Uvalde – and other wholesale executions before it – assures us that until this perpetual cycle of episodic shock and hyperbole followed by official stalling and inaction is disrupted, there will be a next time .

And next time , some of the kids slaughtered by combat weaponry so casually sold to a known monster who left a crimson trail of clues, like so many mass shooters do before they strike , could be yours.

Clarification: The poll referenced was conducted by Morning Consult and POLITICO. It was published on The Hill.

The post Spare us your thoughts and prayers. Do your damn job. appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Virginia Mercury

Biden condemns racist White supremacy theory in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting

President Joe Biden on Tuesday commemorated the victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and condemned the ideology that drove the killer to “carry out a murderous, racist rampage” at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood. In a visit to the Upstate New York city, Biden and other New York […] The post Biden condemns racist White supremacy theory in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
BUFFALO, NY
Virginia Mercury

Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting

WASHINGTON — Following mass shootings in New York and Texas, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is holding an emergency meeting  Thursday to mark up gun control legislation — though it’s likely doomed. The package includes eight gun-related bills, known as the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” and they are expected to pass the Democratic-controlled House. But […] The post Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
BUFFALO, NY
Virginia Mercury

Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday implored Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to pass bipartisan gun control legislation, following a mass school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Texas. Tuesday’s massacre was the nation’s second-deadliest mass school shooting since another at Sandy Hook Elementary […] The post Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
UVALDE, TX
Virginia Mercury

Virginia LG scheduled to speak at NRA fundraising event in Texas this week

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is scheduled to be the keynote speaker on Friday for a women’s luncheon at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference in Houston, just days after a deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school and another at a Buffalo grocery store pushed guns to the forefront of American politics. Tickets […] The post Virginia LG scheduled to speak at NRA fundraising event in Texas this week appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Court overturns Cawthorn ruling, says insurrectionist candidates can be barred from office

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is on his way out of Congress — and it might be for good. That’s because a federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a district court ruling that blocked a challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility to serve in Congress. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of North Carolina voters by a group called Free Speech for People, argued that Cawthorn had violated the 14th Amendment by allegedly aiding the Jan. 6 insurrection and, therefore, shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress. In March, a federal judge said Cawthorn was protected by a Civil War-era law that was meant to give amnesty to Confederates who fought against the Union, but that ruling was reversed Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Person
Ralph Northam
SCDNReports

Virginia Mom Throws Baby Out Window

Virginia Mom Throws Baby Out WindowVirginia mugshot. Authorities in Virginia say a mother dropped her baby from a Richmond third-floor window and is behind bars. Virginia Man Shoots and Stabs Victim then Gives Cop a Head Butt.
RICHMOND, VA
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
#Loaded Guns#Second Amendment#Protest#Columbine#Americans#Southwestern
The Independent

US veteran calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘a shame’ and calls her out for ‘craziness’

A US Navy veteran was filmed personally accusing Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of disparaging the military and other groups, calling the Republican congresswoman a “shame.”The confrontation was caught on camera by WTVC at a campaign event on Monday in Trion, Georgia. The veteran, Alex Boyle, was incensed over some of Ms Greene’s past comments, and directly challenged her on them.“You are disrespecting the United States Congress and you’re a shame,” Mr Boyle told the congresswoman.“No, sir,” Ms Greene calmly responded.The tense exchange began when Mr Boyle asked the Georgia Republican to explain a controversial remark she made last month...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Ash Jurberg

The Richmond family giving away millions

I write many articles on business leaders, entrepreneurs, and billionaires. And when I do, I get messages from readers asking what these people do to give back to the community. So today, I thought we could take a quick look at one person in Richmond that is giving away millions of dollars to the local community.
RICHMOND, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon unveils new names for 9 Confederate-named bases

On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s naming commission announced its proposed new names for nine U.S. Army bases originally named in commemoration of Confederate military leaders during the Civil War. The Pentagon naming commission was tasked in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with providing Congress with new names for...
MILITARY
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

