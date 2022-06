SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted three people for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., and Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a six-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed on May 2.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO