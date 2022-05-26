ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard man admits to using Instagram to convince 10-year-old girl to send him nude photos

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLFfG_0fqfykQv00

A 62-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court to child pornography charges after he admitted to using Instagram to convince a 10-year-old girl to send him nude photos and videos.

Barry Bryant Rossman, a current resident of Sonoma County but previously a resident of Oxnard, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of production and receipt of child pornography and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Beginning in late December 2019, Rossman posed as a 21-year-old named “Ben” and used the Instagram handle “@itsben6969,” to contact a 10-year-old girl in Colorado. Rossman was 60 years old at the time, according to the United States Department of Justice.

He also created another character, Ben’s 13-year-old brother, whom he said was using his older brother’s account without permission and initially reached out to the victim.

The young girl and Rossman, as “Ben,” started communicating regularly over the app about everyday topics, but over time the conversations grew more sexually graphic, federal investigators said. Eventually, Rossman asked the victim to send him “sexually exploitative photographs of herself.”

They exchanged photos, videos and messages that Rossman saved. He then urged the girl to delete evidence of the exchanges, telling her he didn’t want his little brother “loving” the photos like he did.

The girl’s mother eventually discovered the messages and contacted police, the DOJ said.

In May 2020, law enforcement officers served a search warrant at Rossman’s home in Oxnard. During the search, investigators found evidence linking his iPhone to the @itsben6969 Instagram account.

Rossman was arrested and the case went to trial. On Tuesday, the first day of his trial, he pleaded guilty to all three charges against him.

He is due back in court on Aug. 23 for his sentence hearing. He is expected to be sentenced to at least 15 years in federal prison with a possible max sentence of life imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

DJ Quik’s son charged in fatal Downey shooting

A man described as DJ Quik’s son has been charged with murder in a fatal Downey shooting, officials announced Tuesday. David Blake Jr., 27, faces one count of murder and an allegation that he used a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who identified him as David Marvin Blake. He is […]
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Wrightwood murder suspect turns himself in after fleeing to Mexico

A Wrightwood man suspected of murder turned himself in to authorities Sunday after briefly fleeing to Mexico. Liam Boroff, 23, was arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Nicholas Robinson, also of Wrightwood. Robinson’s body was found inside a home on the 5700 block of Heath Creek Drive on Sunday by deputies from the […]
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
KTLA

Deadly Saticoy shooting under investigation by sheriff’s deputies

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead in Saticoy, an unincorporated community near Ventura. The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Azahar Street and Alelia Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot. He […]
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Driver killed after car crashes into La Verne backyard

A driver was killed after a car crashed into a La Verne backyard Tuesday morning. The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. along the 500 block of Baseline Road. The driver of the car apparently lost control, jumped the curb and slammed into the back wall of the home, officials said. The car caught fire […]
LA VERNE, CA
KTLA

Teen seriously injured in Rancho Santa Margarita crash

A 17-year-old junior at Trabuco Hills High School was seriously injured in a crash earlier this week, and now his friend and family are raising funds to help with his recovery. The crash happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Antonio Parkway at Tijeras Creek Road in Rancho Santa Margarita. A woman’s vehicle slammed into a […]
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
KTLA

2 hospitalized after man opens fire in Culver City bar

Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a man opened fire inside a Culver City bar Saturday evening. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 30s walked into a bar on the 13400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:50 p.m. and began shooting at the bar’s security guards. The security […]
KTLA

Man found shot dead in his Palmdale home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the person or people who shot and killed a man inside his Palmdale home late Friday night. Deputies from the LASD Palmdale station responded to a home on the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue after receiving reports for shots fired in the area. At 11:48 p.m., […]
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nude#Violent Crime#Doj
KTLA

Body of hiker recovered from Pacific Palisades trail

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel recovered the body of a hiker from a trail near Pacific Palisades Sunday afternoon. The man’s body was found near Will Rogers Park on the 3000 block of Rustic Canyon Road, LAFD said in an alert. At 12:10 p.m., a Fire Department helicopter lowered two rescuers down to the location […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTLA

1 killed in 210 Freeway crash near Arcadia

One person was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said. Video from the scene […]
KTLA

L.A. County is buying $750,000 worth of baby formula for families amid shortage

Los Angeles County is buying $750,000 worth of baby formula to be distributed to families amid the shortage that has been plaguing the country. “I know many parents and caregivers have been worried and anxious due to the shortage of baby formula,” L.A. County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said. “As the County government, it is our responsibility to be the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Judge orders stop to California’s pesticide spraying program

A California judge has ordered a halt to a state-run program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying officials failed to assess the potential health effects as required. Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ordered the Department of Food and Agriculture to suspend all spraying under the Statewide Plant Pest Prevention and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

San Francisco fisherman sued in ‘egregious’ crabbing case

A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90 crab traps within the ecologically fragile area off Northern California, where […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Here are the new LADWP watering restrictions beginning tomorrow and which cities are affected

Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California will have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy