The Webb Space Telescope team continues to work on commissioning the science instruments, the final step before starting science operations in the summer. We recently saw the spectacular image of the black hole in the center of our Milky Way galaxy, taken by the Event Horizon Telescope. One of the puzzles of modern astronomy is how every large galaxy came to have a gargantuan central black hole, and how some of these black holes are surprisingly large even at very early times of the universe. We asked Roberto Maiolino, a member of Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec) instrument science team, to tell us how Webb will help to answer some of these questions.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO