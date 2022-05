CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Elections Office held a coin toss in Canyon County to decide a winner in the tied election for precinct 26 committeemen. "The reason why we had the coin flip today is based on the statute that was written long before I was born," one of the tied candidates, Garrett Peterson said. "In 1970, they decided that the proper way to settle such a contest in the event of a tie, was a coin toss, and that's how we've done it for 50 years."

