North Park pool open for summer

Just a week after a wreck on the highway resulted in 35,000 pounds of eggs smashed on Texas's I-30, a Pennsylvania accident last week dumped tons of hot dog filler onto the highway near Pittsburgh. Photos of the incident shared to Facebook by the Rostraver Central Fire Department have gone viral today, calling attention to the crash and the incredible mess it left behind. According to USA Today, local law enforcement issued numerous citations to driver Lachaud Makendy, who was apparently traveling at "a high rate of speed" when the accident took place.
