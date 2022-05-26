ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bozak caps rally with OT goal, Blues beat Avs 5-4 in Game 5

By Pat Graham, AP Sports Writer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xu6Tq_0fqfugTV00

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Bozak scored 3:38 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues fended off elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. overcoming a three-goal deficit in a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Bozak, a former University of Denver hockey star, unleashed a shot from near the blueline that got past Darcy Kuemper.

It capped a remarkable comeback for St. Louis, which now trails 3-2 in the best-of-seven second-round series.

Robert Thomas had two goals, including the tying tally with 56 seconds left in regulation, for a resilient Blues team. Vladimir Tarasenko and Justin Faulk also scored.

The comeback offset a hat trick from Nathan MacKinnon.

Game 6 is Friday night in St. Louis.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Denver, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Bozak
Person
Tyler Bozak
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy