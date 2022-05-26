ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Falls short in Game 5

 6 days ago

Kuemper stopped 25 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Blues in Game 5. Kuemper...

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple injuries

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his leg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The recovery timetable for the surgery is about six weeks, while the fracture is expected to heal with rest. Considering training camp is three-plus months away, Zuccarello should be back to full health heading into his age-35 season. Despite the injuries, the Norwegian had the best campaign of his NHL career in 2021-22, rattling off 79 points in 70 regular-season games.
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Distributes three helpers

Zibanejad notched three assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7. Zibanejad helped out on both of Chris Kreider's tallies as well as an Andrew Copp empty-netter. While Zibanejad saw his goal streak end at four games, he's still gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games. The 29-year-old center is up to seven goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 playoff outings.
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Getting fourth straight start

Cameron will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Guardians. Since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 16, Cameron has produced a modest .542 OPS, but that hasn't stopped manager A.J. Hinch from giving the outfielder steady playing time. Cameron will pick up his fourth consecutive start Sunday, this time manning right field in place of Robbie Grossman, who is serving as Detroit's designated hitter.
2022 NBA Draft: Seven players facing tough stay-or-go decisions before the NCAA deadline to withdraw Wednesday

Following weeks of pre-draft preparation for 2022 NBA prospects -- including private workouts, G League Elite camp and the the NBA Draft Combine -- underclassmen in the draft are now met with the NCAA's withdrawal deadline fast approaching on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's expected to be busy on the decision front as on-the-fence players make their final decisions.
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
Brewers' Willy Adames: Quad issue crops up

Adames (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday after experiencing discomfort in his right quadriceps during his first rehab game, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk during his first rehab appearance Sunday, but he apparently picked...
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Records sixth steal

Ramirez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers. Ramirez has notched three of his six stolen bases this year in his last six games. The third baseman saw his five-game hitting streak snapped Sunday, but he's had only two stretches this season with consecutive 0-fer performances. Overall, he's at a .292/.388/.634 slash line with 12 home runs, 48 RBI, 27 runs scored, 11 doubles and four triples in 43 contests.
Padres' Austin Nola: Out of lineup

Nola will be on the bench Tuesday against St. Louis. Nola has struggled to a .223/.288/.281 line at the plate this season, but he remains the Padres' primary catcher, starting 28 of the team's 49 games behind the plate. Jorge Alfaro, who starts Tuesday, has hit .257/.288/.378.
Braves' Michael Harris: Draws fourth consecutive start

Harris will start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Harris will man center field for the fourth game in a row, even though Atlanta's top prospect has gone 1-for-9 with one run in his first three contests in the big leagues. He'll need to start producing sooner rather than later or risk a demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett or Double-A Mississippi, but Atlanta looks prepared to give the 21-year-old a trial run as an everyday outfielder. William Contreras -- who is sitting out a second straight game Tuesday -- and Adam Duvall are the main candidates to lose out on playing time while Harris is up with the big club.
Mariners' Evan White: Four-game on-base streak at Tacoma

White (groin), who went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Sunday, has reached safely in four straight games for the Rainiers. The rehabbing infielder is still sitting on a .136 average and .406 OPS during his seven-game rehab...
Brewers' Mark Mathias: Heading to Triple-A after Monday

Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and designated as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Mathias will remain with the Brewers for Monday's doubleheader but return to Triple-A Nashville following Game 2. Since having his contract selected by the team May 24, he's appeared in one game, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. Mathias will provide an extra bat off the bench for Monday's two contests.
Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Joining rotation Monday

The Cardinals plan to call up Naughton from Triple-A Memphis and have him start Monday's game against the Padres in St. Louis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. St. Louis will have to move a player off the 26-man active roster to clear a spot for Naughton, who is poised to rejoin the big club after a week-and-a-half-long stint in the minors. Between his 13 outings in the majors and at Triple-A this season, Naughton hasn't pitched more than 3.1 innings, so he'll likely have a strict cap on his pitch count Monday. Whether he sticks in the rotation beyond Monday may hinge on the availability of Steven Matz (shoulder), who resumed throwing Sunday and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list in the first week of June.
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with leg injury

Bellinger was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Pirates due to left leg tightness. It's unclear as to when Bellinger suffered the injury, but he will be considered day-to-day until more information on his status moving forward is released by the team.
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Tracking toward minimum IL stint

Renfroe (hamstring) said Saturday that he anticipates being ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Though Renfroe definitely said he doesn't think his hamstring will be a concern by the time Friday rolls around, he acknowledged that...
Braves' William Contreras: On bench again Tuesday

Contreras remains on the bench Tuesday against Arizona. The arrival of Michael Harris may have forced Contreras into a bench role. Harris will start his fourth straight game in center field Tuesday, pushing Adam Duvall to left field. Duvall, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna should fill the outfield corners and the designated hitter spot most days, though Contreras should still feature occasionally in any of those three spots as well as in a backup catcher role.
Angels' Jo Adell: Back in action after flu

Adell missed time earlier this week due to a stomach flu, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic, but the outfielder returned to action for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Adell was sent down to Salt Lake in early May after...
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Placed on restricted list

Cease was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the White Sox's three-game trip to Toronto. The move indicates that Cease has declined get vaccinated against COVID-19 and has therefore made himself ineligible to cross the border into Canada. He wasn't going to pitch in this series anyway, as he'd just started Sunday against the Cubs, so he'll be able to rejoin his teammates prior to his next turn in the rotation.
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
Brewers' Ethan Small: Sent down following debut

Small was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Small made his major-league debut as the starter in Monday's matinee, and he allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four in 2.2 innings. While it wouldn't be surprising to see the southpaw claim a more permanent rotation spot at some point this year, he'll head back to Nashville, where he's posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 38.1 innings over eight starts this year.
