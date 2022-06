By Chris Williams: Shakur Stevenson says he wants a fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, and he feels it would be the biggest fight in boxing. Shakur, 24, will need to move up in weight for the fight against the unbeaten Tank, but that shouldn’t be an issue. When the two fighters posed for pictures last Saturday night, the 5’7″ Stevenson towered over the 5’5 1/2″ Gervonta, looking both taller & bigger than him.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO