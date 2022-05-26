ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upset alert: Shen, Saratoga secure spots in final

By Liana Bonavita
 6 days ago

DELMAR, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Carly Wise scored six goals and Jenna Amodio made 15 saves to lead Saratoga past No. 1 seed Bethlehem in the Section 2 girls lacrosse semifinals Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Streaks topped the Eagles 12-11 in triple overtime amidst controversy revolving around their head coach.

The Daily Gazette reported that parents are calling for Katie Hannan’s job over alleged verbal abuse and body shaming. She remains the team’s head coach through the remainder of sectionals, which now includes a trip to the championship game.

The Blue Streaks will meet rival Shenendehowa in the final, after the Lady Plainsmen upset Shaker 13-9 in the other Class A semifinal. The game was tied 6-6 early in the second half, but Shenendehowa took control with a 4-0 run, and never looked back.

“We’ve been preaching all year to play together as a team,” said Shenendehowa head coach Bob Karl. “We weren’t playing together in the beginning of the game and we turned around and started playing for each other and together.”

Dow’s shutout secures Schuylerville’s Class B title

Three Lady Plainsmen scored hat tricks, including senior Paige Adams who said, “It feels so great. I believed in my teammates and everybody. We had such great confidence and it really feels amazing.”

