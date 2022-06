PALERMO, Calif. — Survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire are still waiting for payments from the Fire Victim Trust (FVT) over two years after promises of being made whole through financial reimbursements for what they lost in several California fires involving PG&E equipment. To this day, many have yet to see half of what they were promised and some are even losing their homes because of it.

