PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five people have been arrested and eight more are wanted on charges of rioting after a brawl at a Panama City nightclub. Police say they contacted the management of Vibez Dance and Night Club on Highway 98 about an incident that happened inside the business a little more than a week ago. They say social media posts from May 22nd show a group of about 16 people split in half, facing each other, and exchanging what appeared to be gang signs. Police say after the signs were shown, things got violent.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO