TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In honor of Memorial Day, community members came to Roselawn Cemetery in Tallahassee to help a Gold Star Mother redecorate her son’s grave. “Anthony loved people and just loved trying to make them happy,” said Gold Star Mother Renee Matthews. Her son, Anthony Simmons, died in 2010 serving the country. She came to his grave Monday to clean it and rearrange the new items people left for him.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO