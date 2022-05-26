ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Bellator title win sinking in for Logan Storley

By Cooper Seamer
dakotanewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Logan Storley’s win over Michael Page, and his Bellator Welterweight Interim Championship is finally sinking in. Storley defeated Page by split decision in London a week and a half...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

